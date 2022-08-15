ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NY

Eden police investigating after object thrown through window on Hillbrook Drive

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Eden police announced an investigation is underway after an object was thrown through the window of a home on Hillbrook Drive.

Police said a subject can be seen on surveillance video approaching a home on Hillbrook Drive around 3:40 a.m. and throwing at least one object through the front window. The subject then allegedly fled through neighboring yards and into a waiting vehicle on the next street.

According to police, this is the same residence that has had objects thrown through windows at least four times in the past.

In April police announced the investigation into six incidents at three different homes on Hillbrook Drive over 7 months. This included a "simulated explosive device" that was thrown through a window at Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home .

According to police, this latest incident did not occur at Hartman's home, it occurred at a neighbor's home.

Police provided the following images and ask anyone with information to contact (716) 992-9211.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

