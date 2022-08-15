Read full article on original website
ri.gov
July Jobs Report: Rhode Island Maintains Lowest Unemployment Rate in Recorded History
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today’s jobs report, which shows that Rhode Island is maintaining a strong unemployment rate of 2.7 percent – tied with last month, and April and May of 1988 for the lowest rate on record:. “Rhode Island’s...
ri.gov
State Attorneys General reach $450 million nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Today Attorney General Peter Neronha and state attorneys general from 35 states have announced an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide a total of up to $450 million to participating states and local governments. The agreement in...
