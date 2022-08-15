Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle. Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire. Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot, Car Stolen From Dallas Car Wash
Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed a man before stealing his car from a car wash in the Redbird neighborhood. John Woodberry, 51, was at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash on the 7100 block of American Way on Aug. 11 when he was fatally shot.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
News Channel 25
Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police
DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street
On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Skillman Street
On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
fox4news.com
Rowlett father facing new charges following baby's death
ROWLETT, Texas - A man faces new charges after the death of his infant son and a standoff with police. Earlier this month, officers found Frederick Capers’ 8-month-old son dead in a vehicle that was parked in a garage at his home in Rowlett. Police said his wife had...
fox4news.com
McDonald's employees rescue man from fiery car wreck in Joshua
JOSHUA, Texas - The city of Joshua in Johnson County honored a group of employees who helped a victim of a fiery car wreck near their fast food restaurant. First responders say their efforts saved a life. The city of Joshua is calling four McDonald’s employees lifesavers after they ran...
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
fox4news.com
15-year-old injured in Garland home explosion dies from injuries, 4 others still in ICU
GARLAND, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has died from his injuries from a Garland house explosion that also killed his mother and sent four others to the hospital on Sunday. Family members said Angel Reyes died Wednesday morning. He had been in the ICU, along with four other members of his family, who remain in critical condition.
fox4news.com
Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested after police find tiger cub while serving warrant in Dallas
DALLAS - Police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas police said its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshal's with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home. Some neighbors were alarmed by the amount of investigators on their...
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
fox4news.com
Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband
DENTON, Texas - A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told...
