Del Oro offensive line will lead push through a tough schedule
Talent has never been an issue for the Del Oro High School football program; it has always had plenty. The issue is, so does the rest of the Sierra Foothill League. In a league with Folsom, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Whitney and Oak Ridge, every game is guaranteed to be a dogfight, but make no mistake, the Golden Eagles are ready.
QB play will define Folsom's season
Folsom head coach Paul Doherty has a great motivational tool to use this season. For the first time since joining the league in 2014, the Bulldogs did not win the Sierra Foothill League championship. In fact, the Bulldogs didn’t even place second, as the team lost games to and finished third behind Rocklin and Granite Bay.
Week-by-week look at the schedule
Friday night’s in the fall offers high school football fans endless possibilities of games to attend. Obviously, local fans have their favorite teams and will attend all of their games. Following are the varsity schedules for the Folsom, Vista del Lago and Oak Ridge and a bit about each game.
Athlete of the Week: Del Oro graduate Jaren Ekkelboom pitches a scoreless inning for the Lincoln Potters
Just over two months after graduating from Del Oro High School, Jaren Ekkelboom was on the mound for the Lincoln Potters in their biggest game of the season, the West Coast World Series Championship. Ekkelboom entered the game for the Potters in the sixth inning and after giving up a...
SFGate
Noa Way But Up | Alani Noa, Grant Football Plot Return To Prominence
Led By USC-Bound Lineman Alani Noa, Grant Is Building From The Inside Out As The Long-Respected Sac-Joaquin Section Power Looks To Rise From A Five-Year Swoon •. To resurrect one of the most storied football programs in Northern California history, second-year Grant-Sacramento coach Carl Reed has taken an introspective path.
Lincoln Hills Senior Softball women to host four-game tournament on Saturday
The Lincoln Hills Senior Softball League Women’s Division will host a four-game tournament on Saturday at Del Webb Field with the greater Sacramento Area Women’s Senior Softball team. The tournament is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday and they will play as many innings as they can...
Will Rocklin take the SFL crown once again?
The lights will soon be back on during Friday nights as the 2022 season kicks off this Friday and a number of teams in the south Placer area hope to compete well and capture league championships. Below, I share my thoughts on how teams will perform. Sierra Foothill League. The...
Athlete of the Week: Reece Ragatz leads Potters to the West Coast World Series title
Reece Ragatz didn’t get a ton of playing time with the Potters during the regular season as he only played in six games hitting a homer and batting in four runs in 20 at-bats. However, Ragatz caught fire during the West Coast World Series going four for six in...
New owners of Out of Order Arcade in Auburn focus on bringing fun to families
The new owners of the Out of Order Arcade have been hard at work this summer, preparing to reopen the business after it closed earlier this year. Auburn residents Wes and Mindy Ferris said they want the arcade to be a place that can entertain the whole family featuring 1980s and '90s classics and newer arcade and video games for the younger generation.
51-acre regional sports facility green lit by Roseville City Council
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An empty lot at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard in Roseville could soon become the site of a major regional sports facility. It would have 10 artificial turf fields which would attract regional and national tournaments to the area while also giving the youth a place to play sports year-round. The project is nearly 10 years in the making.
Steven Donovan Cazier 1988 - 2022
Donovan Cazier (Steven Donovan Cazier) passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the young age of 33 on July 20th, 2022, in his home in Tehachapi, California. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. He grew up in Ophir, California, an outlying area of Auburn, California, with...
Roseville schools kick off new school year
Summer vacation has officially ended as Roseville and other south Placer students went back to school last week. Roseville high school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 9, and elementary and middle school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 11. The Roseville Joint Union High School District includes...
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"
ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
Folsom Lake levels dropping fast
As the temperatures rise, the water level at Folsom Lake is on the rapid decline, which has slip renters at Brown’s Ravine getting ready to remove their boats in the coming weeks or even days. Routinely, boaters are required to remove their boats from the docks at Folsom Lake...
Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
Gridley police searching for suspects who did donuts on high school football field
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) who they say did donuts on the Gridley High School football field on Sunday. The incident happened early Sunday morning between 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The suspects are seen on surveillance video driving what appears to be...
Mary Rebecca Fogle 3/18/1986 - 4/3/2022
Graduate of Granite Bay schools, Forest Lake HS and UC Santa Cruz with honors in Anthropology. Married Gabriel Sluis 2010-2014. Daughter of Tom and Rebecca Fogle, sister to David Fogle, beloved of Timothy Denton, mommy to Novalee, Wyatt and Charlotte Denton. Adventurer rock climber, deep sea archeological diving, motorcycles, horse jumping, Gave her heart to Jesus, now resting in His arms. Member L.M. Baptist 7150 Wildwood Pl, Granite Bay many years where Celebration of Life to be held Aug 20 10AM. Remembrances to Children’s Fund, contact Tom 916 472-9736. John 3:16.
Students return to school today Meet new Twelve Bridges High School Principal Heather Pierce
Today is the first day of school for all Western Placer Unified School District students. As students meet their new teachers and say hi to their friends, Twelve Bridges High, now in its second year of operations, will also have a new principal. Inaugural Twelve Bridges Principal Mike Maul stepped...
