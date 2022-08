Monte Lee is headed back to Columbia, as All Clemson has confirmed that the former Clemson head baseball coach will join Mark Kingston's staff at South Carolina. Lee, who spent seven seasons at Clemson, will replace assistant Chad Caillet, who is retiring, and will serve as the Gamecocks' recruiting coordinator and hitting coach. He had previously accepted a position with the Dodgers but will now forgo that opportunity for a chance to return to South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO