Suspected cocaine bricks wash up on Biloxi beach

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A group that was working to clean up trash ended up finding what appeared to be eight bricks of cocaine on a Biloxi beach on Saturday, August 13.

Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 said they were walking the beach to collect trash when they discovered two bricks of the suspected drug taped together. The group found a total of eight bricks as they continued to search.

The Sun Herald reported Biloxi Police Captian Milton Houseman confirmed the finding. He said they were found near the White House Hotel.

He said the bricks are being tested to confirm what the substance is. He added that potential drugs are found on the beach a couple times a year.

#Cocaine#Bricks#Biloxi Police
