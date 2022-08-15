Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
architecturaldigest.com
Cadillac Unveils Electric Vehicle to Compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce
Cadillac just unveiled its Celestiq concept, and the all-new all-electric sedan is a stunner. Low, wide, and as long as an Escalade, the four-door has immense presence, aided in part by its unique front and back lighting signatures and especially by its bubble-backed glass hatch. This distinctiveness is very intentional, setting this new six-figure flagship apart from other vehicles in the pinnacle sedan category—like the Rolls-Royce Ghost or Bentley Flying Spur. “There's a lot of premium incumbent brands in that space, and they tend to be traditional in their execution of a tall, upright sedan,” says Michael Simcoe, General Motors’s vice president of global design. “And, of course, we will be measured against those. But playing in that space doesn’t make sense. Simply put, why would you go and do the same thing as someone else?”
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Debuts With "Fratzonic" EV Exhaust
Dodge isn't stepping quietly into the world of electric vehicles. We mean that literally, because the Dodge Charger Daytona Concept EV you see here actually has an exhaust system. It's called a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, though it's not entirely clear if it's driven by the ... Banshee powertrain. Fratzonic? Banshee? Clearly, Dodge is working hard to establish its electric future as something very different from the competition.
motor1.com
Is final petrol Mustang coming as Ford makes way for Mustang EV?
According to Autoweek, based on a report by AutoForecast Solutions, the final petrol-powered Ford Mustang will go into production in March 2023 as a 2024 model. Sources familiar with the matter claim that a fully electric Mustang will likely come to market in 2028 as a 2029 model, completely replacing the petrol-powered pony car.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
RideApart
BMW Motorrad's R 1250 RT And K 1600 Touring Bikes Storm Into India
The debut of BMW Motorrad's new touring range models in the Indian market has just been announced. The new BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger, and new BMW K 1600 Grand America make up the new heavyweight motorcycles. For clients who have reserved the newly released bikes in advance, deliveries will start in August, 2022.
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Top Speed
The Kia EV6 Dominates The Mustang Mach-E And VW I.D.4 In a Drag Race
I am sure you will agree that most EV buyers do not care about being the fastest car in a straight line. Of course, there are obvious exceptions like Tesla Plaid owners or those looking to get their hands on the bonkers Rimac Nevera or some other ultra-high-performance EV. Kia, like almost all car manufacturers, has its fair share of BEV models on offer. And while in the past, the Korean brand was solely associated with rather cheap econoboxes, the brand has come a long way. As the latest CarWow drag race shows, that’s something the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen I.D.4 found out the hard way.
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Teaser Promises Most Powerful Version Of W12 Yet
The new teaser for the Bentley Mulliner Batur teaser gives us the first proper look at the limited-run model. We can now see that the Batur is a classic grand-touring coupe with a long hood and flowing roofline. The vehicle premieres during Monterey Car Week at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, August 20.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teased, Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz has finally given us an official view of what to expect from the EQE SUV. In a set of life-like renderings, the German marque shows a first glimpse of the electric SUV, ahead of its launch happening in October 2022. Described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the Mercedes-Benz EQE...
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendered After First Spy Shots
It was nearly a year ago when we got a taste of the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach vehicle destined for production, the EQS SUV. That was a concept vehicle, but a week ago we received spy photos of the first prototype spotted in public. Now, our friends at Motor.es conjured up an unofficial rendering based on those images, giving us a preview of the version folks can actually buy.
Kiska Sports Car Teased With Carbon Fiber Body, Mid-Engined Layout
In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Cadillac Celestiq Production Version Gets Camo Wrap For On-Road Testing
The Cadillac Celestiq is now conducting on-road testing. The automaker doesn't want people getting a good look at the EV, so it's covering the body in an eye-catching camouflage pattern. Also, the body of the production version appears to be a bit different from the concept. "It’s a huge moment...
2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Price Starts At $39,785, And It’s On Sale Now
Information about the new 2023 Kia Sportage has been dribbling out all year. The model for the US market broke cover in February, with pricing for every variant but the PHEV arriving by April. Kia has finally released more Sportage PHEV info, announcing that the plug-in hybrid is on sale for $38,490 without the $1,295 destination charge. Adding it brings the starting price to $39,785.
Dodge Challenger Convertible Conversion Now Available Through Dealers
Dodge still doesn't offer a factory-built Challenger convertible, but sun-seeking shoppers now have a simplified option for a third-party conversion. Starting with 2022 models, Dodge dealerships will offer one-stop ordering for new Challenger convertibles built by Drop Top Customs. The process takes place before the customer takes delivery, but it's not cheap. The convertible conversion costs $25,999, not including the cost of the car.
Motor1.com
