Northwest Florida's home builder confidence is high despite national trends
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new report released by the National Association of Home Builders says home builder’s confidence has dropped eight months in a row. The President of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, Chad Edgar, says Northwest Florida homebuilders are still fairing well. Factors like inflation, higher...
Woman stresses boating safety after friend's arm amputated following Crab Island accident
DESTIN, Fla. -- According to the U.S. Coast Guard's latest report, there were over 4,000 boating accidents nationwide in 2021. With Florida having over a million registered vessels -- the most in the country -- boating has become part of the states culture and it's important to do it safely.
'We want you to teach': DeSantis vouches for military veteran teachers in Pensacola visit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Military veterans becoming teachers without graduating college is Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to help alleviate the massive statewide teacher shortage. The Governor was in Pensacola Wednesday pushing the state's new plan to allow military veterans to bypass a four-year degree to teach in Florida public schools. DeSantis...
20 convicted felons arrested again for illegally voting in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 convicted felons have been charged with illegal voting and the majority are from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. DeSantis said the arrests — happening Thursday afternoon — are the first result of the new Office of Election...
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks from Cordova Park Elementary in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Pensacola Wednesday morning to discuss the recent legislation allowing veterans to teach in Florida schools without bachelor's degrees. It took place at 9:30 a.m. CT at Cordova Park Elementary School. You can watch here:. "Our view is that those...
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the...
World's largest moth found in Washington state, first US reported sighting
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — The largest moth in the world has been found in Washington state, and officials are working to find out if it was alone or if there are more living there. An atlas moth found in Bellevue was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture...
Florida Governor candidate Charlie Crist sits down with Channel 3
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Congressman Charlie Crist faces Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried in the democratic primary for Florida Governor on Aug. 23. Crist sat down with Channel 3 on Tuesday. He says he and Fried see eye to eye on a number of major issues -- but he says the difference...
