Northwest Florida's home builder confidence is high despite national trends

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new report released by the National Association of Home Builders says home builder’s confidence has dropped eight months in a row. The President of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, Chad Edgar, says Northwest Florida homebuilders are still fairing well. Factors like inflation, higher...
20 convicted felons arrested again for illegally voting in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 convicted felons have been charged with illegal voting and the majority are from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. DeSantis said the arrests — happening Thursday afternoon — are the first result of the new Office of Election...
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks from Cordova Park Elementary in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Pensacola Wednesday morning to discuss the recent legislation allowing veterans to teach in Florida schools without bachelor's degrees. It took place at 9:30 a.m. CT at Cordova Park Elementary School. You can watch here:. "Our view is that those...
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the...
Florida Governor candidate Charlie Crist sits down with Channel 3

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Congressman Charlie Crist faces Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried in the democratic primary for Florida Governor on Aug. 23. Crist sat down with Channel 3 on Tuesday. He says he and Fried see eye to eye on a number of major issues -- but he says the difference...
