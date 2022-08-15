Summit County Probate Court, Vantage Aging seek volunteers to visit nursing home residents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Related
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea City Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio – The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler on Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
Register now for Community Partnership on Aging’s Random Acts of Fun
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the third year, the Community Partnership on Aging is calling on area residents to engage in some Random Acts of Fun. As CPA’s biggest fundraiser, Random Acts of Fun allows participants to play for casual fun and socialization and to take part in friendly competition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exchange student ready to learn about our country and county: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – I’m sure all of Medina County joins the Medina Sunrise Rotary in welcoming Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan as she begins her Rotary Youth Exchange Year in Medina. “Rotary Youth Exchange is the opportunity of a lifetime to make peace in the world, one...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
ideastream.org
Akron groups collecting signatures to force November vote on civilian police review board
Akron residents may get the opportunity to vote this November on whether to implement a civilian review board that would monitor complaints against the police and give disciplinary recommendations. Local non-profits Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, and the Akron NAACP are gathering signatures for a petition to put the...
Independence Local School District fills essential teaching roles
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – The Independence Board of Education filled a number of key teaching positions at its regular board meeting Tuesday (Aug. 16). The school district also reached an agreement with Lorain County Community College regarding courses that allow high school students to earn college credit. The board first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Akron school year starts with many unfilled positions
With just two weeks left before the start of a new school year, Akron Public Schools will do so with dozens of open and unfilled positions.
‘No longer suffering’: Rescued hawk dies at Medina Raptor Center
The red-tailed hawk that was rescued in a Medina neighborhood has unfortunately passed away.
whbc.com
‘We Believe’ Event at Harmont Park on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday there’s another Canton safety forces community event. Canton police, fire and EMS will be at Harmont Park on Harmont Avenue NE starting at 4:00 p.m., bringing food, but hoping mainly for a neighborhood “meet and greet”. It’s part...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant, Akron Public Schools needs teachers and Cleveland city leaders announce crime decrease
Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. It is a quiet and cool start across much of Ohio with some areas dealing with a little patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
Teacher shortage won’t improve until educators are treated better: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friends have asked me why I haven’t volunteered to substitute teach for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and I offer each a blunt answer: Teachers get no respect for the work they do; subs get even less. I tell my friends I can think of...
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
City simulates threat scenarios to be prepared for any emergency: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – On August 10, the City of Strongsville, Strongsville Police, Fire, and EMS Departments conducted a comprehensive Safety Drill on the campus of Strongsville High School. This was a planned, coordinated event between the school district, police and emergency services, and mutual aid partners. The Strongsville safety...
Richmond Heights police officers receive Bravery Award for their part in apprehending killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Three Richmond Heights police officers were awarded for their bravery on the night of Dec. 31, 2021, when their efforts led to the apprehension of the killer of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. RHPD officers Kevin Watts and Kevin Rodriguez, along with Det. Sean Lawlor, received...
Case Western Reserve will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Case Western Reserve University will host a leadership development program geared toward Black professionals starting in 2023. While the Executive Leadership Development Program is open to all professionals, this experience was explicitly created with Black leaders in mind, according to Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve.
Akron barber college provides 300 free haircuts to kids returning to school
AKRON, Ohio — At Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) on Romig Road in Akron, things were hopping on Tuesday!. Barbers and those in training "busted the dos" of kids heading back to school. It's been busy. "Out of control busy!" says Eric Garrett Jr., owner of BEBC. "With the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0