Major ski/snowboard retailer moves pre-season sale back to Labor Day weekend
For at least one of the two major Colorado ski and snowboard retail chains, the hallowed ritual of Labor Day weekend sales will return to its traditional place on the calendar, promising deep discounts on gear, season passes and lift ticket packages. In recent years, Christy Sports launched its Powder...
Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
ARIZONA — Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at the Arizona-Nevada...
“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?
COLORADO — Fewer than one-fifth of homes across Colorado are affordable to teachers who make an average salary in their district, even as average teacher salaries have increased by about 25% in the past seven years, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center. The...
