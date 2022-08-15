ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Bear activity in Colorado likely to increase as bears begin process to fatten up ahead of winter hibernation

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning Summit County residents that bear-human interactions are expected to increase over the coming weeks. Hyperphagia is the increased feeding activity in bears that happens in the late summer and early fall before hibernation. In this stage, bears will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions

ARIZONA — Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at the Arizona-Nevada...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy