League of Legends was one of the first games to have detailed skins for their characters. The Riot skins team continues to push out new ones for fans every couple of weeks. Sometimes these skins feel like fillers and other times they are for major events. While they may not like it, with a company as big as Riot Games, leaks are going to happen. With that, here is the latest skin leak, League of Legends Spirit Blossom skins might be coming back in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO