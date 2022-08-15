Read full article on original website
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Keller ISD Pulls Books From Libraries and Classrooms as Schools Face Book BacklashLarry LeaseKeller, TX
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
fox4news.com
Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
Texas city ranked in top 5 with 3 others in bottom 10 of best music cities in the US, study states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting. Recently,...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
fox4news.com
PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home
IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Beneficial Rain Expected Next Week
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a very welcome .48-inches of rain. While the half-inch was appreciated, parts of Ellis County picked up an impressive six inches. So far during the month of August, DFW has received 0.89 inches of rain leaving a 0.14-inch deficit on the month. For...
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades
DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
texasmetronews.com
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign
The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
Almost half of all active listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Almost half of all active listings in the Fort Worth housing market have had price reductions as demand continues to cool. The median home price for a home sold in Fort Worth dipped again in July....
papercitymag.com
The 8 Absolute Best Spots for Ramen in Dallas
Since 2015, Wabi House has been serving top-notch ramen in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Wabi House) The warm, slurpy, delicious dish has become a force in Texas — and its grip is only growing. Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight Dallas spots with killer broths, top-tier noodles, and perfectly seasoned jammy eggs. From Japanese imports to local favorites, these are the eight best ramen bars and restaurants in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report
The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Irving ZIP code ranks as Texas' hottest for home sales and buyer interest
IRVING, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Irving’s 75060 ZIP code is the hottest residential area in Texas and one of the hottest in the nation for fast home sales and buyer interest, according to a new Realtor.com analysis. Homes in that southern...
H-E-B, Texas, Doesn't Have An H-E-B. A Viral Petition Wants To Change That
Hurst, Euless and Bedford deserve an H-E-B, too!
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Delta plane collides with another plane at Logan Airport
BOSTON – The FAA is investigating after a Delta plane headed to Los Angeles hit another plane when it was leaving the gate at Logan Airport Friday evening. Delta said it was a minor, low-speed collision. "As a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 was pushing back from its gate at Boston Logan International Airport around 7 p.m. local time, its left winglet clipped the horizontal stabilizer of an empty Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ-900 that was parked at an adjacent gate," the FAA said. No injuries were reported. Pictures from passengers on board show damage to the Delta's winglet. "For me the crazy thing was after they noticed that they hit the other plane, they were going to have someone from maintenance come to check it out to see if it was still able to fly," said passenger Alyssa Ramirez. "So, they still kept us on the plane and considered flying the plane even though one of the wings had a hole in it."Air traffic controllers were not handling the aircraft when the collision occurred. Delta was finding other flights for all the passengers on a different airplane and they apologized for the inconvenience.
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
