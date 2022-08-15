ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer tubing at Cone Park extended into October

By Wesley Thoene
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the school season soon approaching, the City of Sioux City announced they are extending the Cone Park Summer Tubing season into October.

The city’s Parks and Recreation said in a release the season at Cone Park will run until October 9 on the Cone-Acopia Fall Fest. In addition, they will be ending the extended weekly hours, with tubing only available on Firdays, Satrudays and Sundays.

Friday 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. *
Saturday 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
3:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. *
Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.
3:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
*=Glow Tubing

Each session can host 80 tubers among two plastic lanes. Tubers must wear closed-toed shoes and be more than 42 inches tall. Water is only used on hot summer days when there will be a small amount of mist.

Private rentals and public fundraisers are available Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Private rentals include private access to tubing, lodge rental, and concessions.

For more information or to reserve a time, Visit the Cone Park website by clicking here or by calling 712-279-6126.

