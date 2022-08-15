ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

1-on-1: Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation to discuss his hire, and the future of the Nittany Lions. Watch an uncut interview above or read a transcript of it below. ANDREW CLAY: Dr. Kraft, you came here from Boston College....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
MIFFLIN, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT to start drainage improvements in Juniata County

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22. A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Dogwood Acres Campground

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Aug. 18, features Dogwood Acres Campground, located in Newville. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
NEWVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Pledge of Allegiance: Emma S. from Selinsgrove

(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Aug. 17, features Emma S. from Selinsgrove. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Joe E. Emanuel

(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Joe E. Emanuel of Enola. Emanuel served from 1942 to 1945 as part of the 338th Infantry Regiment of the 85th Division in Italy and North Africa. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Friday would have been Emanuel’s...
ENOLA, PA

