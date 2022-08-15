Read full article on original website
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
abc27.com
1-on-1: Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft sits down with Nittany Nation to discuss his hire, and the future of the Nittany Lions. Watch an uncut interview above or read a transcript of it below. ANDREW CLAY: Dr. Kraft, you came here from Boston College....
abc27.com
Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
abc27.com
State Police investigating a deadly crash on Route 72; Union Township, Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to police reports. According to police, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Cavalier, happened in...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
abc27.com
PennDOT to start drainage improvements in Juniata County
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22. A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora...
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Dogwood Acres Campground
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Aug. 18, features Dogwood Acres Campground, located in Newville. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Emma S. from Selinsgrove
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Aug. 17, features Emma S. from Selinsgrove. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Joe E. Emanuel
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Joe E. Emanuel of Enola. Emanuel served from 1942 to 1945 as part of the 338th Infantry Regiment of the 85th Division in Italy and North Africa. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Friday would have been Emanuel’s...
