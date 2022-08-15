Read full article on original website
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Winnebago CFO discusses record-breaking revenue
Winnebago Industries is a leading producer of recreational vehicles in the U.S. The motorhomes and RV maker benefitted greatly from covid-related lockdowns, as revenue rose 51% in its Fiscal third quarter. Winnebago Industries looks to haul a bigger piece of the thriving RV market with new partnerships and vehicles. Bryan Hughs CFO of Winnebago Industries talks about inflation headwinds and the company's future.
