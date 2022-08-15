Winnebago Industries is a leading producer of recreational vehicles in the U.S. The motorhomes and RV maker benefitted greatly from covid-related lockdowns, as revenue rose 51% in its Fiscal third quarter. Winnebago Industries looks to haul a bigger piece of the thriving RV market with new partnerships and vehicles. Bryan Hughs CFO of Winnebago Industries talks about inflation headwinds and the company's future.

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO