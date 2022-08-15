Read full article on original website
Joy Moesser Harmon
Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother Joy Moesser Harmon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Franklin William and Mae Wolfley Moesser. Joy was raised in a loving home filled with music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she won the Lincoln County Farm Bureau talent contest and traveled to Chicago to compete in the national competition. After high school Joy attended Brigham Young University. As a student, Joy continued using her gift of singing by forming a musical trio with her sisters Bonnie and Dorene. They called themselves The Moesser Sisters and performed all over Utah county.
Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts names new GM
Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts has been without a general manager since the death of Paul Duerden, who helped open the center, in April. Duerden came from the Brigham Young University and, for 15 years, worked side-by-side with Pam Cluff. This week, she officially stepped into Duerden’s shoes as the general manager of the arts facility.
Anna Marie Mellor
Anna Marie Mellor, 86, of Lake Shore (Spanish Fork), Utah passed away on August 15th, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Robert (Bob) Maughan
Robert (Bob) Maughan passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born July 21, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Paul and Ruth Maughan. He was the baby of the family and, according to his three siblings, he was treated as such by his parents.
Ila Joy Rosenlof
Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Vineyard celebrates new FrontRunner station and buildout of city
The history of Vineyard’s past meets the present and looks out on the future as the new Vineyard FrontRunner Station opened for business Friday. The event marked the beginning of not only a centralized transit-oriented intermodal hub in the city, but also the build out of the city itself.
Arlene Markham Peterson
Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County gifted grant from Lowe’s
For many people, a new roof or cleared garden brings safety to their homes and beauty to their neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity of Utah County is one of the organizations that has branched out from building homes to doing exterior repairs and home upgrades, as well as landscaping. This week,...
Owens talks about the power of education in congressional series
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, discussed the power of education Thursday morning as part of the Sutherland Institute’s Congressional Series. Owens shared his plans and ideas to give the power in education to parents and students. He spoke to the crowd virtually after a last-minute change. Education today is very different from what Owens remembers from his childhood, he told the group, saying that “correct” American history isn’t being taught anymore.
John Boyd Deuel
John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years. John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
Mayors of Utah Valley: When public and police support one another, all benefit
Last week, I attended American Fork City’s annual Night Out Against Crime event. Perhaps many of you attended similar events in your towns. Night Out Against Crime is a national event held in towns and cities across America with the purpose of strengthening police-community relations. In American Fork, we had residents, businesses, food trucks and our police all together. There were craft stations, bicycle tracks, a dog show, fun games and lots of free stuff. We even had a dunk tank where people lined up for an hour to drop me in water. I loved every minute of it!
Karl J. Furr, Jr
Karl J. Furr, Jr, 91, passed away August 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Orem 801-225-2131. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
