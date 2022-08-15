Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
After legislative primaries, every Southeast Alaska candidate is moving on to the general election
Across Alaska, just one candidate — Kieran Brown of Fairbanks — was not expected to advance after Tuesday’s primary elections for the Legislature. The new system allows the top four primary candidates to move on, and nearly all races had four or fewer candidates. That means all...
ktoo.org
Newscast — Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Juneau organizations support transgender youth with new written guides for navigating school challenges;. Alaskans headed to the polls today for their first chance to rank candidates in the special U.S. House general election and primaries;. Final results for the statewide primary won’t be available until at least August 31st;
ktoo.org
How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special US House elections
Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes. Voters will be weighing in on two elections: a pick-one regular primary election...
ktoo.org
As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night
When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result. The state’s first-ever ranked choice election, which will decide who represents Alaska in the U.S. House until January, will be finalized Aug. 31, the last date that mailed-in ballots can arrive from Alaskans overseas and still be counted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoo.org
Incumbents Murkowski and Dunleavy leading in Alaska primaries
Initial results Tuesday showed U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski very narrowly leading in the primary race to keep her seat and Gov. Mike Dunleavy with a lead in his race. Murkowski’s lead has since widened slightly, with 44% of ballots cast to Tshibaka’s 40% as of Wednesday night, when about 80% of votes had been counted.
Comments / 0