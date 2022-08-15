ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

kyma.com

Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicles on E. 51st Lane

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested after being suspected of shooting at vehicles in the area of E. 51st Lane. Deputies received the report at about 5:37 p.m. on August 16 and later found that multiple vehicles and one home were shot.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
News 8 KFMB

Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
Person
James Brown
kyma.com

Very muggy with more rain opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
YUMA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Brown Hair
kyma.com

Calmer start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies. The first half...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Warmer temperatures and staying sticky!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Over the next few days temperatures will be near or even slightly above our seasonal average of 107. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 90s by the middle and end of this week. On top of the warmer temperatures there's still plenty of...
YUMA, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
WINTERHAVEN, CA

