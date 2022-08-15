Read full article on original website
The case against the trio of men charged in Somerton murder needs more time
The two brothers, and one other suspect, accused of murdering a 27-year-old man in a Somerton neighborhood were back in court on Thursday morning. The post The case against the trio of men charged in Somerton murder needs more time appeared first on KYMA.
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicles on E. 51st Lane
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested after being suspected of shooting at vehicles in the area of E. 51st Lane. Deputies received the report at about 5:37 p.m. on August 16 and later found that multiple vehicles and one home were shot.
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
News 8 KFMB
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
Woman suspected in Saturday’s campground stabbing near Northwest Washington Fairgrounds
The stabbing reportedly occurred during an argument between the woman and the victim.
Growing along the Southern Border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
Very muggy with more rain opportunities
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma
Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease
At 16-months-old, Andromeda was given glasses and her parents learned about her rare eye disease. The post Local 4-year-old battling rare eye disease appeared first on KYMA.
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the Border
Governor Doug Ducey yesterday (Aug. 16) released a second set of pictures on Twitter as well as a video of the Yuma area shipping containers that are closing gaps in the border.
Calmer start to the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies. The first half...
Warmer temperatures and staying sticky!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Over the next few days temperatures will be near or even slightly above our seasonal average of 107. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 90s by the middle and end of this week. On top of the warmer temperatures there's still plenty of...
Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s. We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend. With the expected rain opportunities staying...
More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
Arizona Western eyes return of NJCAA DI JUCO National Softball tournament in 2025
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "It's kind of a superstitious thing," Florida Southwestern State softball head coach Robert Iamurri said. "I really don't go look for one." Iamurri was referring to the feather in his ballcap. "All of the sudden a kid picked it up and I said...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
