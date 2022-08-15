Read full article on original website
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Refused to Cast Her in Kill Bill
Actor Michelle Yeoh has been a martial-arts legend for decades whose work has inspired countless audiences, with Quentin Tarantino being one of the most vocal champions of her work. Despite that praise, Tarantino opted not to enlist Yeoh's talents into his Kill Bill films, which initially disappointed the performer, though she revealed that it was because he didn't think audiences would believe Uma Thurman could take her down. Even though that collaboration never ended up happening, Yeoh recalled that a conversation with him earlier in her career inspired her to return to acting, despite suffering a potentially devastating injury.
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful
Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
‘They beat each other senseless’: House of the Dragon director discusses shocking child violence scene
A director of House of the Dragon has spoken out about some of the violent scenes in the forthcoming Game of Thrones spin-off. Set to launch on Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August, the fantasy drama series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place roughly 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed well-reviewed Game of Thrones episodes such as “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards”, recently recalled one of the more memorable moments of filming.“I had a scene where five kids between the ages of nine...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Truly Transformed into Morticia Addams in New ‘Wednesday’ Cast Photo
Netflix is sharing a sneak peek of Tim Burton’s all-new The Addams Family adaptation, and it’s safe to say he totally nailed it. Vanity Fair obtained exclusive rights to the first “family” photos from the upcoming eight-episode series, titled Wednesday. The pics (see them here) feature a never-before-seen glimpse of the brand-new actors, who are nearly unrecognizable in their classic Addams Family garb.
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
‘Beast’ Review: When Idris Elba Fights a Lion, You’ll Root for the Lion
In a multiplex mad for the multiverse and fanatical for franchises, never forget the simple pleasures of a self-contained, high-concept pitch: Idris Elba fights a lion. There, screenwriter Ryan Engle (“Non-Stop,” “The Commuter”) found one. He did it. It’s brilliant. And yet, for all of Engle’s inspired ideas on what a big-budget studio movie can be, he made one fatal mistake when building “Beast”: That’s no diss on Elba, who remains one of our most charismatic and eminently watchable movie stars. Nor is it a ding against the two talented young actresses (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) who play his...
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series
This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
