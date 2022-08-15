ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One charged in Rockingham shooting

By Daily Journal Staff
 5 days ago
Rawles

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening.

Allyn Andre Rawles, 30 is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

On August 11, at 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park Community in reference to someone being shot.

Witnesses told responding deputies that a victim had been transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim was identified as Jason Rorie, 41, of Rockingham.

Investigators began interviewing witnesses in the area and determined Rawles to be a suspect. Rawles was charged the following day.

Rawles was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secure bond.

