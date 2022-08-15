Read full article on original website
IGN
Roadwarden - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Roadwarden launches on Steam with support on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux on September 8, 2022. Watch the teaser trailer for this upcoming illustrated text-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online
Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Diablo 2 player completes pacifist Hell run previously only theorized to be possible
The feat took 50 hours.
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for first-person horror game and management sim, Bloody Hell Hotel. Play as a vampire, set up a hotel, and feast on your guests while dungeon crawling, farming, and more. Bloody Hell Hotel is coming to PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The game...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
IGN
Xbox Teases Death Stranding on PC Game Pass With Cryptic Twitter Profile Picture
It seems like Xbox is throwing hints about upcoming additions in PC Game Pass through Twitter profile pictures, as fans believe that Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding might soon be on its way to the green side. The hint came in the form of a recent change for the PC Game...
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Free Victini Giveaway Is Live
Pokemon Sword and Shield players have a short window to get their free Victini. Today, The Pokemon Company kicked off its Pokemon World Championship by giving away a Victini, a Pokemon associated with victory, for this weekend over. Players can use the code W0RLD22V1CT0RY in Pokemon Sword and Shield to get their free Victini. This Victini comes with the moves V-Create, Zen Headbutt, Work Up, and Flame Charge and comes holding a Starf Berry. This marks the first time that Victini has been available to obtain in Pokemon Sword and Shield outside of transferring an existing Victini in through Pokemon Home. A special Sinistea holding a Moo Moo Milk will also be sent to players who attend the Pokemon World Championships in person. The Victini code will only be good through this Sunday and can be redeemed through the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Sword and Shield.
When The Broadcast Rights To Raw And Smackdown Are Up, The WWE Thinks A Major Streaming Player Will Be Interested
WWE's co-CEO Nick Khan made some interesting remarks regarding Monday Night Raw and SmackDown heading to streaming.
NFL・
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Release Date, New Details, and Screenshots Leak on Amazon
Dead Island 2 appears to be alive, much to the surprise of gamers everywhere. Dead Island is an open-world RPG that was released in 2010 and allowed players to fight the undead on a tropical island. It received a sequel of sorts in 2013, but it felt more like an expansion than anything else and largely underwhelmed fans and critics alike. A more traditional sequel was announced in 2014, but after a reveal trailer, it largely vanished. Although development updates such as developer changes continued to happen, many believed that the game was canceled or in development hell, never to see the light of day. However, it looks like the game is making a comeback and will be here sooner than you might expect.
ComicBook
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Expansion Release Date Seemingly Leaks
The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which is the next expansion in Blizzard's long-running MMO, seems to have just leaked. Currently, Blizzard has only committed to releasing Dragonflight at some point before 2022 comes to a close. And while it remains to be seen when the official launch date might be disclosed, a new leak seems to have spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
happygamer.com
Alejandro Vargas, A Character From Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, First Appears In A Video From The Game’s Creator, Infinity Ward
Some of the franchise’s most beloved characters will return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Several well-known personalities, including Captain Price, “Soap” MacTavish, and Simon “Ghost” Riley, are anticipated to appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Naturally, some of these cherished characters have changed the events of the previous game, notably Captain Price, who has been a part of the franchise since the release of the first Call of Duty in 2003.
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
