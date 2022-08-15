Pokemon Sword and Shield players have a short window to get their free Victini. Today, The Pokemon Company kicked off its Pokemon World Championship by giving away a Victini, a Pokemon associated with victory, for this weekend over. Players can use the code W0RLD22V1CT0RY in Pokemon Sword and Shield to get their free Victini. This Victini comes with the moves V-Create, Zen Headbutt, Work Up, and Flame Charge and comes holding a Starf Berry. This marks the first time that Victini has been available to obtain in Pokemon Sword and Shield outside of transferring an existing Victini in through Pokemon Home. A special Sinistea holding a Moo Moo Milk will also be sent to players who attend the Pokemon World Championships in person. The Victini code will only be good through this Sunday and can be redeemed through the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

