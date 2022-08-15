ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UTA Adds Garrett Smith, Maximilian Ulanoff & James Murray As Endorsements & Voiceover Agents

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k57ds_0hI9sZYP00

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has added three agents to its Endorsements & Voiceover department: Garrett Smith , Maximilian Ulanoff and James Murray . Reporting to EVO partners and co-heads Brittany Balbo and Sam Stone, Smith and Murray will join the division in the Los Angeles office, while Ulanoff will be based in New York.

“Our division is having a banner year and with the rapid expansion, we’re excited to welcome three incredibly successful agents to our roster,” Balbo said. “Each agent brings a variety of experience and skills that will help elevate UTA’s reach in the marketplace.”

Smith most recently worked at Gersh, where he secured endorsements and voice-over campaigns for talent such as Eva Longoria, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Keery, Jacob Elordi and more.

Ulanoff is joining from ICM Partners, where he oversaw branding for the Unscripted Television department, as well as consumer product licensing. Clients included Giancarlo Esposito, Laura Prepon, Joe Amabile and Tori Spelling among others. Additionally, he was involved with the agency’s influencer marketing division.

In their new roles, Smith and Ulanoff will be responsible for securing endorsement deals and commercial opportunities for UTA clients and pairing them with brands at the intersection of entertainment, fashion and technology.

Murray will be responsible for securing voice-over opportunities for the agency’s talent roster. He previously served as a voice-over agent at A3, where he placed talent in animated pics including Encanto , Duncanville , Superman and New Croods . He  also helped clients develop and sell animated series of their own.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Film Independent Unveils Los Angeles-Themed Shorts From 2022 Global Media Makers Fellows

Film Independent today unveiled the three short films directed by fellows selected to participate in its Global Media Makers Spring 2022 LA Residency. (Watch them here.) A mentoring initiative and cultural exchange program that fosters relationships between filmmakers and industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad, GMM is produced in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The shorts emerged from a collaborative workshop where Fellows were paired with local Film Independent Fellows to create a short, impressionistic, film shot on iPhone, which encompasses their personal views of Los Angeles. The local Fellows participating were Nicholas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update

UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

L.A. Dodgers TV/Radio Reporter David Vassegh Injured On Slide, Refuses To Be Called Out – Video

It was one hit that Dodgers baseball reporter David Vassegh didn’t enjoy. Vassegh recorded a bit Wednesday night showing him taking a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide an attraction at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field. The host of the Dodger Talk show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and a frequent TV presence on the team’s telecasts, Vassegh was showcasing“Bernie’s Chalet,” a slide where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down a giant white slide in the left-field stands. Vasseghwent down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ game. The second trip wasn’t as fun as the first. Vassegh went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

LeBron James Signs $97M, Two-Year Extension With Lakers; Deal Pushes Star’s NBA Earnings Past $500M

That sigh of relief you just heard after LeBron James’ two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers was announced was from execs at the NBA, TNT, ABC & ESPN. The deal will keep the league’s marquee player in the league for at least two more years — health permitting. It means the 37-year-old James, who is “box office” in the parlance of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, will remain a player on the league’s marquee team through 2024, and possibly longer. That’s good for ratings, even if the Lakers can’t make the playoffs. The agreement, as announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anne Heche's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Big Ten Inks Record $8B Distribution Deals Ahead Of UCLA & USC Joining Conference

While it awaits the 2024 arrival of Pac-12 carpetbaggers UCLA and USC, the Big Ten Conference has inked new distribution deals with CBS, Fox, NBC and Peacock. The pacts, which include current partners FS1 and Big Ten Network but drops ESPN/ABC, are the most lucrative in college sports history — valued at nearly $8 billion. Covering football, women’s and men’s basketball and more, the deals are worth more than $1 billion a year for seven years, kicking in starting July 2023 and running through the 2029-30 season. They will replace current ones estimated to be worth $2.6 billion over six years. ESPN...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Smith
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
James Murray
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Laura Prepon
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Joe Keery
Deadline

Google’s Groovy Venice Campus Hit By Large Covid Outbreak

Even as daily Covid case numbers fall in Los Angeles, there has been a rash of infections at one of the city’s glitziest addresses: 321 Hampton Drive in Venice. That’s the location of Google’s Silicon Beach campus. The compound was, of course, famous even before the search giant set up shop there about a decade ago. Designed by Frank Gehry, the so-called “Binoculars Building” is most notable for the giant sculpture by artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen out front. Today, however, the location is notable because, according to reporting from Los Angeles County Public Health, it is the locus of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Eat At Kevin Hart's New Plant-Based Restaurant This August

For years, Kevin Hart has been someone who promotes a healthier lifestyle and now has a plant-based restaurant to further expand that mission. Hart House is a new fast food restaurant that is here to break up the monotonous cycle of unhealthy meals to go. Promising no antibiotics, hormones, artificial...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan pleads not guilty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday, claiming self-defense. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested on one count of battery with serious bodily injury...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximillian Ulanoff#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Influencer Marketing#Uta#Endorsements Voiceover#Icm Partners
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified Superintendent Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident

PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed.D., issued a statement today in Response to August 14 Incident at San Rafael Elementary School. A deeply concerning incident took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, involving a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) custodian and a number of police officers from the Pasadena Police Department at San Rafael Elementary School.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long-time Inglewood commissioner passes away

INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council closed its Aug. 16 regular city council meeting in the memory of a long-time commissioner from the city’s 4th District. Gene Eldridge passed away Aug. 10 and was remembered fondly by the council as a former member of the Parking and Traffic Commission.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police arrest woman after she barricades in 7-Eleven

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy