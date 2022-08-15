ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Now registering! Parks & Rec after school programs are back

By Charlotte Merrick
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fllkc_0hI9sWuE00

Back to school doesn’t mean the end of fun at Parks & Rec! Our rec centers and playgrounds offer year round activities for youth and families. Afterschool programs are a great way to introduce children to the variety of recreational options available to Philadelphia kids.

Our caring staff are trained to provide a safe, welcoming environment in neighborhood recreation centers where children can have fun, eat nutritious snacks, and make friends.

Philadelphia Parks & Rec afterschool programs allow youth to play, learn, and grow! Highlights include:

  • Sports, athletics, and games.
  • Environmental education and outdoor activities.
  • Arts–creative, performing, and visual.
  • Reading and STEM.
  • Culture and community awareness.
  • Health and wellness.

Programs are available to young people ages 6-12. Typical programs run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., but hours vary by site.

Contact your local rec center to register today!

