Now registering! Parks & Rec after school programs are back

Back to school doesn’t mean the end of fun at Parks & Rec! Our rec centers and playgrounds offer year round activities for youth and families. Afterschool programs are a great way to introduce children to the variety of recreational options available to Philadelphia kids.

Our caring staff are trained to provide a safe, welcoming environment in neighborhood recreation centers where children can have fun, eat nutritious snacks, and make friends.

Philadelphia Parks & Rec afterschool programs allow youth to play, learn, and grow! Highlights include:

Sports, athletics, and games.

Environmental education and outdoor activities.

Arts–creative, performing, and visual.

Reading and STEM.

Culture and community awareness.

Health and wellness.

Programs are available to young people ages 6-12. Typical programs run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., but hours vary by site.

Contact your local rec center to register today!