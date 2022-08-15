MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State saw Elena Baka, Aliyah Carter and Ava LeGrand each produce double-doubles in its lone exhibition contest Friday night, as the Wildcats took down Wayne State in five sets at Bramlage Coliseum, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12. Carter led K-State with 18 kills while logging 13 digs and Baka put down 17 kills with 15 digs. LeGrand, a freshman setter, dished out 34 assists to go with 11 digs. Sydney Bolding rounded out a trio of Wildcats in double-digit kills, as she finished with 12 at a team-best .346 efficiency.

