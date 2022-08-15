Read full article on original website
K-State Takes Exhibition from Wayne State in Five Sets
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State saw Elena Baka, Aliyah Carter and Ava LeGrand each produce double-doubles in its lone exhibition contest Friday night, as the Wildcats took down Wayne State in five sets at Bramlage Coliseum, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12. Carter led K-State with 18 kills while logging 13 digs and Baka put down 17 kills with 15 digs. LeGrand, a freshman setter, dished out 34 assists to go with 11 digs. Sydney Bolding rounded out a trio of Wildcats in double-digit kills, as she finished with 12 at a team-best .346 efficiency.
Cats Host Wayne State in Exhibition Friday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A week away from the official start of the 2022 volleyball season, K-State looks to tune up as it is set to host Wayne State (Nebraska) in an exhibition match Friday at Bramlage Coliseum with a 6 p.m. first serve. Additionally, head coach Suzie Fritz met...
Young Program Working Toward Next Step
When Mike Dibbini arrived at Kansas State, he knew that he was building the women's soccer program from the ground up. Each year, the program seems to conquer new territory. On Thursday, the Wildcats open the 2022 season against Northwestern hoping to topple their first non-conference Power 5 opponent in history.
Tough Second Half Fells K-State in Opener
MANHATTAN, Kansas - A goal in the opening six minutes from freshman Sophie Harlan gave K-State a spark to begin the 2022 soccer season, but Northwestern rallied with a pair of second half goals to secure the season-opener, 2-1, on Thursday night at Buser Family Park. HOW IT HAPPENED. -...
K-State, Hughes Agree to Contract Extension Through 2026-27
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head baseball coach Pete Hughes have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season, director of athletics Gene Taylor announced Thursday. The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors. "Coach Hughes is a proven leader of men...
