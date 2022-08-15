ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How tarantula encounter led to Crawford kids' viral video

It certainly was a night to remember for Brandon Crawford and his family. Launching a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Crawford's big moment resulted in a viral video of his children watching and reacting to the moment, posted by his wife Jalynne on Twitter shortly after.
PHOENIX, AZ
Marcus Semien
Chris Woodward
Corey Seager
NBC Sports

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Seattle Mariners#The Texas Rangers#Gold Glove
NBC Sports

Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' 'hungry' prospect Harrison reminds Vogelsong of MadBum

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kyle Harrison has always drawn comparisons to seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, which makes a lot of sense since the young lefty has tried to mimic parts of Sale's repertoire and demeanor on the mound. But when Ryan Vogelsong watches Harrison pitch and compete, he also sees hints...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit

Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Cardinals sign Josh Hokit

The Cardinals have added a player who’s familiar with the NFC West. Arizona announced on Thursday the club has signed tight end Josh Hokit. Hokit was previously with the 49ers, who waived him earlier this week. He spent the last two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad but has not appeared in a game. He’s more regarded as a fullback than a pure in-line tight end.
GLENDALE, AZ

