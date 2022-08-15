Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry as Yankees GM: Replacing Aaron Boone with Ozzie Guillen? Aaron Judge or Nolan Arenado?
It was Jerry Recco’s turn to play Brian Cashman on Wednesday, and he brought up Ozzie Guillen as a potential replacement for Aaron Boone if there is a managerial change.
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'
After Monday’s brutal performance both at the plate and in center field, Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have to move on from the struggling Aaron Hicks.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
NBC Sports
How tarantula encounter led to Crawford kids' viral video
It certainly was a night to remember for Brandon Crawford and his family. Launching a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Crawford's big moment resulted in a viral video of his children watching and reacting to the moment, posted by his wife Jalynne on Twitter shortly after.
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL・
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
NBC Sports
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
NBC Sports
With Marsh likely going on IL, Phillies front office searches for outfield depth
CINCINNATI – With 45 games to go and their first postseason berth in a decade on the line, the Phillies suddenly have a real shortage of outfield depth. “We’re thin,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged Wednesday. “We’re short, all of a sudden.”. Starting...
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
NBC Sports
Giants' 'hungry' prospect Harrison reminds Vogelsong of MadBum
SAN FRANCISCO -- Kyle Harrison has always drawn comparisons to seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, which makes a lot of sense since the young lefty has tried to mimic parts of Sale's repertoire and demeanor on the mound. But when Ryan Vogelsong watches Harrison pitch and compete, he also sees hints...
Offense is muted in RubberDucks' doubleheader loss to SeaWolves
SeaWolves 4-1, RubberDucks 1-0 The host SeaWolves swept a doubleheader from the RubberDucks Thursday night in Erie, Pa. The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit
Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
NBC Sports
Cardinals sign Josh Hokit
The Cardinals have added a player who’s familiar with the NFC West. Arizona announced on Thursday the club has signed tight end Josh Hokit. Hokit was previously with the 49ers, who waived him earlier this week. He spent the last two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad but has not appeared in a game. He’s more regarded as a fullback than a pure in-line tight end.
