Buffalo, NY

Conway The Machine And Jae Skeese Are Working On A Collaborative Album

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Jae Skeese and Conway The Machine have announced they have a collaborative album on the way.

Skeese caught up with VIBE after his performance at the inaugural Drumwork Music Festival in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday (August 13). The Authenticity Check rapper disclosed future LPs and EPs, with a joint project with Conway on his plate. Skeese explained how the untitled project came about, adding that they "knocked this project out in a day."

"In April, after we returned from touring in Europe, he hit me up early in the morning, saying it's time to finish this project," Skeese shared excitedly. "I went over there around 11 am, and we finished the whole joint by 3 am the next day. We got a whole completed album together, me and Conway."

Although he couldn't disclose much about the project, the emcee offered insight into what fans can expect from the duo.

"I can't speak to the release date yet, but it's coming real soon, like, real soon. It was originally planned as an EP, but we turned it into an actual album," the Revolver Ocelot artist said. "I got a couple of solo joints, Conway got a couple of joints, and Graymatter's A1 production is all over that joint. We gon show y'all how Buffalo shake sh*t up. It's all for Weeze."

The news of the upcoming collaboration album from the duo arrives on the heels of the sold-out 2022 Drumwork Music Festival. Conway The Machine held the first-ever event in the New York town, with appearances from 7xvethegenius, Wale, Benny the Butcher, Fabolous, Armani Caesar, and Westside Gunn. Surprise guests included Lloyd and Young Jeezy.

Revisit Jae Skeese's single and music video for "Against Tha Grain," featuring Conway the Machine and Flee Lord.

Vibe

Black Thought Addresses Claims Of Being An Underrated Rapper

Black Thought is clearing the air about claims that he’s underrated. On Friday (Aug. 12), The Roots emcee spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his new collaborative project with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes. During the sitdown, Thought detailed how the album with Danger Mouse came to be and expressed his overall strategy for picking collaborators. The conversation naturally progressed toward the topic of the legendary rapper’s technical ability, specifically whether he believes he’s underrated.More from VIBE.comBlack Thought To Aid Black Entrepreneurs As Venture Capital Firm General PartnerTyler Perry To Preview New Film At Martha's Vineyard African American Film FestBlack...
