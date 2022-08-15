ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck wants $30 million for Pacific Palisades mansion

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
After four years in Pacific Palisades, actor Ben Affleck is asking $30 million for his 13,000-square-foot mansion. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Ben Affleck is offering up his bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, listing a traditional-style mansion along the links of Riviera Country Club for $30 million.

If the actor gets his price, it’ll be the third-priciest sale in the coastal community so far this year. The 2022 crown currently belongs to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who unloaded his three-acre compound for $51 million in May.

Affleck has little use for the 13,000-square-foot showplace these days, which he picked up for $19 million in 2018. He since married Jennifer Lopez, and the pair have been touring a handful of luxury mansions around the Westside.

A classic traditional with a touch of East Coast style, the home features beamed ceilings, bay windows and plenty of bright, sunny living spaces across three stories. There’s a foyer with a curved staircase, an office lined with built-ins, and amenities such as a wellness room, movie theater, wine cellar, gym, recreation room and wet bar.

Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a primary suite that opens to an upper-level deck. The space overlooks a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and guesthouse surrounded by lawns and gardens. Towering ficus trees keep the half-acre grounds private from both neighbors and golfers.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of the Agency hold the listing.

Born in Berkeley, Affleck has been acting for four decades with notable roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “Chasing Amy,” “The Town,” “Gone Girl” and “The Last Duel.” The 50-year-old has won a pair of Academy Awards as well: one for original screenplay for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” and one for best picture for 2012’s “Argo.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Mahasoamc
2d ago

There should be laws against flipping properties because then it raises the housing prices that are unfair to others who want to have a home in those areas.This kind of money "get rich scheme" is causing basic needs like shelter in the form of housing &land to be outbid and given access to only rich folks. Same things with letting Foreigners but up American properties and Air B&B 's. This doesn't seem right, and needs to be addressed in a lawful and legislative manner. We, America, is not for sale to the highest bidder. We, America, need to stop selling out.

Reply(1)
2
 

mansionglobal.com

Rihanna Unloads Los Angeles Abode for $6.5 Million

Rihanna has sold one of her Los Angeles homes for $6.5 million—after it spent four years on and off the market. The pop star and entrepreneur, 34, has owned the 7,130-square-foot Mediterranean-style home since 2017, according to records with PropertyShark. She bought the gated residence in the celebrity-filled neighborhood of Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Kids

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples over the course of their relationship. The former husband and wife share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The pair announced that they were breaking up in 2015, and they started the process of divorcing in 2017, but didn’t finalize the split until the following year. Ben, 50, was Jennifer’s second husband, after her first marriage to Scott Foley. The 13 Going On 30 star, 50, was the actor’s first wife, as he later married Jennifer Lopez.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
