Ben Affleck wants $30 million for Pacific Palisades mansion

Ben Affleck is offering up his bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, listing a traditional-style mansion along the links of Riviera Country Club for $30 million.

If the actor gets his price, it’ll be the third-priciest sale in the coastal community so far this year. The 2022 crown currently belongs to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who unloaded his three-acre compound for $51 million in May.

Affleck has little use for the 13,000-square-foot showplace these days, which he picked up for $19 million in 2018. He since married Jennifer Lopez, and the pair have been touring a handful of luxury mansions around the Westside.

A classic traditional with a touch of East Coast style, the home features beamed ceilings, bay windows and plenty of bright, sunny living spaces across three stories. There’s a foyer with a curved staircase, an office lined with built-ins, and amenities such as a wellness room, movie theater, wine cellar, gym, recreation room and wet bar.

Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a primary suite that opens to an upper-level deck. The space overlooks a grassy backyard with a swimming pool and guesthouse surrounded by lawns and gardens. Towering ficus trees keep the half-acre grounds private from both neighbors and golfers.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of the Agency hold the listing.

Born in Berkeley, Affleck has been acting for four decades with notable roles in “Dazed and Confused,” “Chasing Amy,” “The Town,” “Gone Girl” and “The Last Duel.” The 50-year-old has won a pair of Academy Awards as well: one for original screenplay for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting” and one for best picture for 2012’s “Argo.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .