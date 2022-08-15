Construction of two flood resiliency projects in the village of Fair Haven has begun. The Cayuga County village was awarded $3.5 million to complete the projects through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The West Barrier Bar Park, a popular destination for residents and tourists, has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI Commission awarded $2 million to the village to make the West Barrier Bar Park more resilient to future flooding and ensure the park is able to remain open to the public. In 2019, the waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels and flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use.

FAIR HAVEN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO