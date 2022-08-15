Read full article on original website
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
Cayuga County Health Dept Hosting Back to School Immunization Clinics
Next week will see two back to school immunization clinics at the Cayuga County Health Department on 8 Dill Street. The first clinic will be on Wednesday the 24th while the second will be held on the Thursday the 25th. Both events will run from 9:00a-3:00p. A parent or guardian...
Local pediatrician says he’s concerned about the flu this school year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For about two years students got used to wearing masks and taking COVID tests to make sure they weren’t infected by the virus. With those rules relaxed heading into the 2022-2023 school year, a local pediatrician has concerns about the flu season. Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical...
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
Geneva Town Board to Hold Special Meeting in Late August
A proposed inter-municipal agreement between the towns of Geneva and Waterloo along with the city of Geneva concerning shared services and expenses of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project will be the subject of a special meeting later this month. The expansion is likely to cost close to...
Six Geneva Elementary School Teachers Awarded Addona Grants
Six Geneva City School District elementary teachers and staff have been awarded grants totaling $3383.53 from The Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona, who passed away in 2017. The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals...
Area Museum Holding Talk on 19th Century Cayuga County Female Doctors
One Cayuga County museum will be holding a talk on women in medicine during the 19th century. Karen Bove will be giving the talk at the Howland Stone Store Museum, 2978 State Route 34B, Sherwood, titled Cayuga County’s 19th Century Boom in Women Doctors. The free event will be...
HWS Today Welcomes the Classes of 2026
Orientation 2022 will begin Thursday, as the Classes of 2026 kick off their college experience on the Quad, meeting President Mark D. Gearan L.H.D.’17, P’21 and Mary Herlihy Gearan L.H.D.’17, P’21, fellow classmates, deans, faculty and staff. The Classes of 2026 are composed of a diversified...
Syracuse families, teachers to get free school supplies for this year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Students and teachers in Syracuse schools will be getting free school supplies this year. The district of 20,000 students announced this morning that it will be buying items off the supply lists that have already been posted for each school. The supplies will include pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper and glue, according to the district.
Takeaways from the first Upstate-Crouse merger community forum
Upstate Medical University plans to acquire Crouse Health, brining together two of the region's biggest players in healthcare. The hospitals are hosting public forums to share details of the plan address community questions. The first was held in North Syracuse Monday evening. Here's what we learned:. Upstate and Crouse plan...
Equal Rights Heritage Center Hosting Vendor Royal Round 2
The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn is hosting an event Sunday to promote local businesses during National Black Business Month. Gillian Sears with center tells us about Vendor Royale Round 2. The event runs this Sunday from 2:00-8:00p. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health
Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
Health care is big business in Syracuse: See which jobs earn the most
Syracuse, N.Y. — All of the highest-paying health care jobs in the Syracuse metro area have average annual salaries of at least $116,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. Health care has long been one of the region’s most important industries. The city’s hospitals are some of its...
City of Geneva Seeking Ward 1 & 2 Supervisor Applicants
The City of Geneva is seeking applicants to fill the Supervisor position representing Wards One and Two following last week’s announcement that Dom Vedora is resigning on September 1st. Anyone interested can send a letter of intent and resume to the City Clerk Lori Guinan at 47 Castle, Geneva,...
Construction of Flood Resiliency Projects Begin in Fair Haven
Construction of two flood resiliency projects in the village of Fair Haven has begun. The Cayuga County village was awarded $3.5 million to complete the projects through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The West Barrier Bar Park, a popular destination for residents and tourists, has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI Commission awarded $2 million to the village to make the West Barrier Bar Park more resilient to future flooding and ensure the park is able to remain open to the public. In 2019, the waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels and flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use.
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
WW: Why do I have symptoms of COVID but am testing negative?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are not going away anytime soon but are they always reliable?. Some people who have all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 don’t test positive right away. So why is that?. “That likelihood of that test being positive if you...
Cayuga County Sheriff on Bringing SF Chief Peenstra Onboard in 2023
Several local law enforcement agencies will see some changes within their ranks at the start of 2023. In Cayuga County, Sheriff Brian Schenck will welcome a new Undersheriff, current Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra. Sheriff Schenck says the transition process for Chief Peenstra will likely begin in December. Peenstra...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 15, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 297 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 8 to August 14) this past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) increased Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level to ‘medium’ following the...
Elmira-Corning Regional Airport Awarded Funds to Improve Safety
More federal dollars are headed to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport. More than 1.5-MILLION dollars have been earmarked to reconstruct a taxiway at the airport, while another 866-THOUSAND dollars will be used to improve and rehabilitate the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building on the airport’s grounds. The funding was allocated...
