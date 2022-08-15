Read full article on original website
Freedom ain’t free and neither is Safety in BCPS
Reorganizing a company as large as BCPS can have its challenges, but Super Cartwright just makes it look so grossly unfair. I was disappointed, but not at all surprised to learn that a correction had to be made to the Spanish version of the Referendum. Ballots have been printed and early voting has begun, yet someone at Broward Schools (of course, not Cartwright as she has a history of pointing the finger of blame to someone else) failed to ensure the language was correct on the ballot; therefore, a correction has been created. But, how will voters be informed?
NBC Miami
Early Learning Coalition Provides Financial Assistance for Outside School Care to Families in Need
School is back in session, which means many parents who are busy with work or even school themselves might need to find someone to watch their kids while they're busy. Through the Early Learning Center’s School Readiness Program, parents could maybe be eligible for high-quality childcare and early learning support. This is also the first time in 20 years that ELC does not have a waitlist.
NBC Miami
Back to School: Miami-Dade Students Return for First Day of Classes Wednesday
The nation's fourth largest school district will be back in session Wednesday as Miami-Dade County holds its first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year. It will be the inaugural 'first day' for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, who assumed the position at the end of last school year following the resignation of Alberto Carvalho.
islandernews.com
Meet Julissa Piña as she starts her first school year as K-8 Center’s new principal
With classes starting at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center on Wednesday, August 17, anticipation fills the air, especially for new Principal Julissa Piña, as she steps into the leadership role at a K-8 school for her first school year. Mrs. Piña brings plenty of experience as a principal, most...
Broward Reopens Rental Assistance Application Portal
Qualified applicants can get up to eighteen months of rent and utility help from 9-million-dollars in a CARES Act pot.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
WSVN-TV
In Broward stop, DeSantis shares plan to crack down on voter fraud, confirms 20 arrests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop where he announced a crackdown on voter fraud and confirmed the arrests of 20 people in five different jurisdictions in connection to the 2020 election. The governor made the announcement during a news conference held Thursday...
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
Miami New Times
Miami Chefs Are Turning Backyard Mangos Into Meals
Like many of us during the pandemic, marketing and communications professional Jennifer Kramer found herself working remotely. Most days, she would set up shop at Paradis Books and Bread (12831 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami), a cafe near her North Miami home. As a regular, Kramer would converse with the...
wlrn.org
The U.S. says it's 'ramping up' its campaign against arms trafficking to Haiti and the Caribbean
Haiti’s violent gangs control much of the country today thanks to the high-powered weapons being trafficked to them. U.S. authorities on Wednesday said they’re cracking down on that "marked uptick" in gun smuggling — especially from Florida. At the Homeland Security Investigations office in Doral, Miami Special...
After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards
The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach
Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
NBC Miami
Controversial Bridge Between Hialeah, Miami Lakes Officially Opens
The long awaited Northwest 170th Street bridge is officially open. There had been much debate over the bridge, which crosses Interstate 75 and connects Hialeah and Miami Lakes, but after much deliberation Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, the council for the City of Hialeah and representatives from Miami-Dade County, it opened.
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns with Huge Savings for Families
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, is gearing up for its fall consignment sale season. What began as a sale between a few mom friends, including CEO and Co-founder Shannon Wilburn, in 1997 has grown into...
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Brightline Train Slamming Into Unoccupied SUV in North Miami
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows a Brightline train slamming into an SUV Thursday in North Miami. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Witnesses say all of the SUV’s passengers safely escaped the vehicle before the crash. The SUV...
floridabulldog.org
Fort Lauderdale’s First Baptist Church sold downtown lot in a secretive deal the congregation hastily OK’d￼
First Baptist Church sold prime real estate worth more than $1.2 million in a secretive deal that raises concerns about the intentions of the leadership at Fort Lauderdale’s oldest religious institution. The new owner of the prized downtown land is an opaque, Delaware limited liability company whose out-front representative...
