What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
So Many Celebrities Visited Texas Recently & Kevin Hart Even Bartended In Dallas
Celebrities have a record of visiting Texas for all sorts of different reasons like conventions, product promotions, and comedy shows. Beyond their business interests in the state, many also took the time to enjoy Texas' local gastronomic destinations. From some of our favorite Marvel superheroes getting a true Lone Star...
Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
Texas golf cart accident leaves grandfather, his grandchildren and niece, dead
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
FOX Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns
It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
Can New Yorkers help Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
A Texas Man Has Gained 1.9M Followers On TikTok By Dressing Like A Bush & Scaring People
If you're visiting the popular river walk in San Antonio, Texas, any time soon, you might have an encounter with a rather lively potted "plant" that can be found sitting near the heavily-travelled waterway. A man, who goes by the name of Joe on the Internet, calls himself the Texas...
Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star
The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco. The two teams will face off...
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
Longview finishes fall camp hosting a scrimmage with Texas High
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Once again, expectations are high for the Longview Lobos in 2022, and on Thursday night, they welcomed the Tigers from Texas High into Lobo Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage. Longview will start the regular season on the road against McKinney Boyd, while Texas High will take on Frisco Lone Star at […]
