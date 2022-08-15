ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says

Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
CASS COUNTY, TX
FOX Sports

Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns

It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Can New Yorkers help Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
TEXAS STATE
Wichita Falls, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas.

