El Paso, TX

El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
UMC Foundation receives $10K grant for its 'surviving cancer' program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso received a $10,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society on Thursday. The grant will benefit the Sobreviviendo el Cancer/Surviving Cancer Program. The goal of the Sobreviviendo el Cancer Program is to identify and assist with...
CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
#Police#Emergency Medicine#First Aid#Texas Tech Physicians
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses youth mental health in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra held a roundtable in Las Cruces Wednesday to discuss youth mental health in schools. Becerra spoke about funding allotted by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for school-based health and mental health services. "President...
UTEP graduates offer healthy quick options with Nekter Juice Bar

Nekter Juice Bar has two locations in El Paso. The West El Paso branch is locally owned by the Guerrero family. Ana and Sophie Guerrero are part owners and sisters. The idea to open an El Paso franchise happened when the sisters noticed the lack of fast and convenient healthy options in the Borderland.
