cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
cbs4local.com
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
cbs4local.com
Neighbors push for more safety measures after SUV barrels into west El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Residents in a west El Paso community are starting a petition to add more safety measures to their neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a home on Resler and Ramada Wednesday night. “It’s turned into a literally like a speedway, where cars are always...
cbs4local.com
Stem cell donor drive to be held for 5-year-old El Paso native battling leukemia
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with non-profit DKMS to host a blood stem cell donor drive to find a matching donor for 5-year-old blood cancer patient and El Paso Native, Dak Lopez. Lopez was recently diagnosed with leukemia and he has since...
cbs4local.com
UMC Foundation receives $10K grant for its 'surviving cancer' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso received a $10,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society on Thursday. The grant will benefit the Sobreviviendo el Cancer/Surviving Cancer Program. The goal of the Sobreviviendo el Cancer Program is to identify and assist with...
cbs4local.com
CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
cbs4local.com
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
cbs4local.com
Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
cbs4local.com
SUV crashes into home in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An SUV crashed into a home in west El Paso Wednesday just after 8:00 p.m. The crash happened at 7025 Ramada Drive which is on the corner of Resler Drive. The homeowner, Craig Russell, said he and his wife were both in the home...
cbs4local.com
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
cbs4local.com
Thousands of dollars seized at El Paso Stanton Street Bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted. More than $89,000 in unreported money was found at an El Paso port of entry on Sunday. The seizure was made when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted outbound inspections...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
cbs4local.com
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses youth mental health in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra held a roundtable in Las Cruces Wednesday to discuss youth mental health in schools. Becerra spoke about funding allotted by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for school-based health and mental health services. "President...
cbs4local.com
UTEP graduates offer healthy quick options with Nekter Juice Bar
Nekter Juice Bar has two locations in El Paso. The West El Paso branch is locally owned by the Guerrero family. Ana and Sophie Guerrero are part owners and sisters. The idea to open an El Paso franchise happened when the sisters noticed the lack of fast and convenient healthy options in the Borderland.
cbs4local.com
77 parents volunteer to patrol Gadsden ISD schools amid resource officer shortage
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
