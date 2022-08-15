ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii officials discuss ways to beat school jam

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, nearly 50,000 private, college and university students are expected to drive to their schools mid to end of August.

Gov. David Ige is joined by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen, and City and Council of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton at a press conference on Monday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m., to discuss how the public can beat the school jam.

Please get your vehicles maintained, stalls and crashes cause a third of the delays. Find your favorite local media website, and plan your route out accordingly. Give yourself some alternatives.”

HDOT DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR HIGHWAYS ED SNIFFEN

The City and Council of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton talked about services that the City was offering.

“This year we are focusing on offering more opportunities for transportation. This is your Holo card, we are going to make these free beginning today,” said the City and Council of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton.

Morton added, “We are adding 37 additional express bus trips coming from 25 different locations of the island. Also, we are adding a campus connector for those catching an express bus trip.”

The Hawaii State Department of Education Student Transportation Services Branch Administrator Emily Evans, Hawaii Association for Independent Schools Executive Director Phillip Bossert and Bikeshare Hawaii Executive Director Todd Boulanger also attended the press conference.

According to HIDOE, there is a $500 fee for motorists who do not stop when children walk on the crosswalks to and from their schools.

“Biki is the first and last mile to and from school locations. For existing members check your app for bike availability. Those that are new, you can get the $15 a month kamaaina fare,” said Bikeshare Hawaii Executive Director Todd Boulanger.

