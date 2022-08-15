ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

A Night of Rockin’ and Dancing in Great Barrington on Aug. 16 (photos)

Southern Berkshire County experienced another rainless night this past Tuesday (Aug. 16) which was great news for Sounds of Summer attendees. We had another fun, successful evening at the Great Barrington V.F.W. and this was another case of perfect weather. The weather was so great that a cool breeze came rolling in which made the night even more comfortable, especially for the concert's passionate dancers.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenox, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Entertainment
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Lenox, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Live 95.9

5 Reasons Why the Berkshires is the Place to be During the Fall

Residents of the Berkshires know that our county is quite the gem, that's why they live here. Others hear about Berkshire County from afar and after visiting and touring the area, fall in love with our culture and sights and as a result, make Berkshire County their new home or second home. Who could blame them? The Berkshires has something for everyone whether it's food, arts, music, theater, museums, beautiful natural bodies of water and the list goes on and on. Not to mention the people.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Itzhak Perlman
Person
James Taylor
Person
Richard Thompson
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Keith Lockhart
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Live 95.9

What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)

Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Boston Symphony#The Boston Pops Orchestra#Bso
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT to Resurface Adams' Howland Avenue

ADAMS, Mass. — The state Department of Transportation is set to resurface all four lanes of Howland Avenue in fiscal 2023, with work expected to begin in the fall. "We don't know the exact number; we do know that the scope is, essentially, just north of the roundabout, all the way up to the city line by Bounti-Fare," said Town Administrator Jay Green at Wednesday's Board of Selectmen meeting. "The methodology of the resurfacing is yet to be determined. MassDOT engineers need to come out and work with our DPW to do core samples to determine the condition of the roadway that's underneath the surface."
ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

11 Restaurant Chains That Pittsfield Needs Right Now

We all know that Pittsfield has its fair share of restaurants and fast food joints to choose from where we can head out to for a solid meal. But couldn't we always use more. There's definitely some restaurant spots around the country that have yet to make their way to Pittsfield for whatever reason.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy