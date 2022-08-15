ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect known as ‘Billy the Kid’ wanted in Mobile convenience store killing

Mobile police asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a suspect wanted for murder in the Monday convenience store slaying of a 51-year-old man. Billy Norwood, also known as “Billy the Kid,” has an active warrant for murder in the slaying of 51-year-old Eldred Bogan, who was shot at Blessings Convenience Store on Pecan Street, said Mobile police Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in killing of local TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee was arrested Thursday evening. 20-year-old Reuben Gulley, from Saraland, surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, the murder warrant was issued on August 4. Gulley has been...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Wagner Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that it says left a victim suffering a life-threatening injury. It was just before 1 a.m. when officers responded to DP Two Stop at 2166 Wagner St. after receiving a report of one person having been shot, police said. Officers found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

73-year-old man accused of taking photos up skirts of women, girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 73-year-old man accused of taking photos up the skirts of at least 14 women and girls. Vincent John Carlo of Pensacola was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on sex offense charges and released that day, according to jail records. A court date is set for Sept. 9.
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Police: Man shot by girlfriend's ex at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to 3250 Dauphin Street, Dauphin Gate Apartments, in reference to one shot involving a domestic dispute. The victim was shot multiple times by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Man, 51, dies after being shot near Mobile minimart: Police

A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile after a 51-year-old man shot near a Mobile convenience store Monday afternoon died of his injuries, police said. Mobile officers responded to Blessing Convenience Store at 1300 Pecan St. around 3:04 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Dauphin Street shooting victim taken to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department confirms it is investigating a shooting on Dauphin Street Monday morning that sent one victim to the hospital. Police said officers responded to the scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments, in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street, in reference to a person having been shot. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
850wftl.com

Woman stealing from Family Dollar store slices employee’s neck

MOBILE, AL– — A Family Dollar store employee is in critical condition after a woman slit her throat when she tried to stop her from stealing from the store. The incident occurred on August 11th around 2:13 p.m. The Mobile Police Department reported that the employee noticed the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

5 teens arrested for car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested five people including a 13-year-old over the weekend for car break-ins, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Car burglaries were reported on Freedom Lane and Bayshore Drive. According to police, “homeowners were awakened by felons trying to steal what didn’t […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
