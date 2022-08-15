Read full article on original website
astate.edu
‘Thrown to the Wolves’ is New Innovation Competition Open to High School Students
JONESBORO – The Delta Center for Economic Development, based at Arkansas State University, is announcing A-State's first innovation competition for high school students. With a concept based on the popular “Shark Tank” television series, “Thrown to the Wolves” is a project-based learning challenge. “This exciting...
astate.edu
Welcome Week 2022 Gets Underway Saturday with Move-In and Party with Pack
JONESBORO — Campus life revs up this weekend at Arkansas State University, and students return to campus and prepare to start classes, while taking time for activities to make new friends and reconnect with old ones. Welcome Week activities get underway Saturday and continue through Friday, Aug. 26. The...
astate.edu
Basketball’s Red Heads Inspire New Book and Reunion of Former Players
JONESBORO – Arkansas State University’s Dean B. Ellis Library will host a book talk and signing by the author of “The Journey of the All American Red Heads,” as well as the 86th reunion of the famous basketball team. Tammy Harrison will discuss her new book,...
