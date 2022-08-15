SLPS suspends bus routes to 8 schools over driver shortage

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Public Schools is temporarily suspending bus routes to eight of its schools as the district struggles to hire qualified drivers.

“Despite our best efforts and those of our transportation partner Missouri Central, the company has been unable to hire, train and certify enough drivers to handle all students eligible for transportation in our district,” Dr. Kelvin Adams, SLPS superintendent, said in a statement Monday.

The district’s bus program serves approximately 16,500 riders. Removing the eight schools from the program—six of the district’s larger high schools and two elementary schools—will impact 3,450 students and their families.

Adams identified the eight schools Monday afternoon.

Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA)

Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience (CSMB)

Gateway STEM

Roosevelt High School

Sumner High School

Vashon High School

Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy

Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction

The district will provide the high school students and their families with MetroLink bus passes or gas cards. Parents of elementary school students may be eligible for mileage reimbursements of up to $75 per week. The reimbursements will be issued each Friday, Adams said. However, perfect attendance will be required for all elementary or high school students’ families to receive a gas card.

