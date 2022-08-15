ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLPS suspends bus routes to 8 schools over driver shortage

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Public Schools is temporarily suspending bus routes to eight of its schools as the district struggles to hire qualified drivers.

“Despite our best efforts and those of our transportation partner Missouri Central, the company has been unable to hire, train and certify enough drivers to handle all students eligible for transportation in our district,” Dr. Kelvin Adams, SLPS superintendent, said in a statement Monday.

The district’s bus program serves approximately 16,500 riders. Removing the eight schools from the program—six of the district’s larger high schools and two elementary schools—will impact 3,450 students and their families.

Adams identified the eight schools Monday afternoon.

  • Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA)
  • Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience (CSMB)
  • Gateway STEM
  • Roosevelt High School
  • Sumner High School
  • Vashon High School
  • Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy
  • Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction

The district will provide the high school students and their families with MetroLink bus passes or gas cards. Parents of elementary school students may be eligible for mileage reimbursements of up to $75 per week. The reimbursements will be issued each Friday, Adams said. However, perfect attendance will be required for all elementary or high school students’ families to receive a gas card.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

KMOV

Rideshare drivers raise concerns after city school district slashes bus service for some buildings due to bus driver shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s less than a week before St. Louis Public Schools opens its doors for the first day. That gives parents less than a week to figure out how they’re getting their kids to school after the district announced the suspension of some bus services earlier this week. Now, one group of drivers fears the burden could be placed in their lap, which is against company policy.
Road closures in Midtown for SLU move-in

ST. LOUIS – Road closures are scheduled for Midtown near St. Louis University Friday as first-year students continue to move in. Laclede Avenue between Vandeventer and Grand will be closed, and there will be no westbound traffic between Spring and Grand Avenues. Returning students start moving in on Sunday. SLU classes begin next week. Washington University classes start on Monday, […]
I-270 to close in Hazelwood this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans. Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old […]
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
