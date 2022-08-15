ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WKRG News 5

Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

Industry leaders discuss scope of I-10 Mobile River Bridge & Bayway Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a packed room Tuesday morning at Mobile’s GulfQuest National Maritime Museum. “That is an overflow crowd in there of various construction firms, engineering firms and people that are just interested in this project,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Industry leaders are...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

City of Mobile applying for 3-million-dollar litter grant

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The city is applying for a 3-million-dollar grant that will help clean up parts of Mobile. The NOAA grant will help remove large marine debris from miles of Mobile’s shoreline from Arlington Point up to Africatown. The city is just in the application phase of this process so there is no guarantee that this could happen, but if it does happen, the city will apply for 3 million dollars to help remove manmade and natural debris over 4 years.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
MOBILE, AL
