Topgolf in Mobile: $22 million project, 60 hitting bays, 150 jobs and $2.5 million in economic incentives
Mobile is poised to land a $22 million Topgolf entertainment complex that will bring in approximately 150 full- and part-time jobs, according to a project agreement that is expected to be voted in the next two weeks. The project will include 60 hitting bays housed in a multi-story building on...
Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
Canadian-based sawmill company getting $14.2 million in incentives to stay in Mobile County
A Canadian-based wood products company that operates a sawmill in Mobile is getting $14.2 million in combined property and sales tax incentives under an agreement that one official said was essential in keeping its operation in South Alabama. David Rodgers, vice-president of economic development with the Mobile Chamber, said Tuesday...
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
WKRG
Industry leaders discuss scope of I-10 Mobile River Bridge & Bayway Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a packed room Tuesday morning at Mobile’s GulfQuest National Maritime Museum. “That is an overflow crowd in there of various construction firms, engineering firms and people that are just interested in this project,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Industry leaders are...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
utv44.com
City of Mobile applying for 3-million-dollar litter grant
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The city is applying for a 3-million-dollar grant that will help clean up parts of Mobile. The NOAA grant will help remove large marine debris from miles of Mobile’s shoreline from Arlington Point up to Africatown. The city is just in the application phase of this process so there is no guarantee that this could happen, but if it does happen, the city will apply for 3 million dollars to help remove manmade and natural debris over 4 years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
Lucedale approves medical marijuana growth and sale, on ballot in county
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Medical marijuana will soon be allowed to be grown and sold in the city of Lucedale, with limitations. The board of aldermen previously voted, as did George County supervisors, to opt out of the state law signed in February allowing medical marijuana businesses to start forming in the state. As of […]
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
Flash Flood Warnings expire for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Flash flood warnings were issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties due to lots of rainfall Thursday morning and more is expected over the coming days.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
Bezo’s Blue Origin ship leaves Pensacola waters, could be scrapped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped. The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue […]
Gulf Shores man gets prison for bombing Louisiana business where he once worked
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
AL.com
