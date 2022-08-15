A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Friday for the Elevate Thrift Store in Lebanon. According to the store’s Facebook page, “Elevate Thrift Store is so much more than just another second-hand shop. This store provides hope and opportunity for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or both. Elevate Thrift is one of three outreach programs of Elevate Lebanon.” Patti Brayfield of Elevate Lebanon said the new venture was introduced at the Chamber of Commerce Business luncheon Friday. Bryan Stallings, CEO and founder of Elevate Branson was the keynote speaker. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO