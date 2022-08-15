Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation
It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off.
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
Consumers Energy addressing gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Consumers Energy is working on a gas leak in Bloomfield Township Wednesday morning. The Road Commission for Oakland County said eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road is closing due to the issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks in some parts of southeast Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” said the Great Lakes...
Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See how your county is doing with child vaccinations, decreasing Michigan-wide
Very different parts of Michigan – Detroit and Oscoda County – are seeing the state’s lowest child immunization rates as health officials sound alarms about the percentage of children who have not received routine vaccinations. Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula and Bay County, which encompasses Bay...
WTOL-TV
Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time
TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
State issues advisory about E. coli as cases jump in parts of Michigan
KENT COUNTY, MI -- State health leaders are advising the public to practice food safety and wash hands because of a jump in E. coli cases in parts of Michigan. Health officials in Oakland, Kent and Ottawa counties are investigating a recent increase of E. coli cases. Michigan Department of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
The Oakland Press
E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County
Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 1