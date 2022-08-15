ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials

A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
WAYNE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne, MI
Government
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Waste Oil#Hazardous Material#Energy#Wayne Industries#Michigan Metal Trans Inc#Egle#Blue Water Environmental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

E. coli cases increasing in Oakland County

Oakland County is one of three counties in Michigan that have experienced a recent increase in illnesses related to E.coli bacteria. That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The two state agencies are investigating the increase in cases with the Oakland County Health Division and Kent and Ottawa counties in west Michigan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy