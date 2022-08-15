Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology Journal
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
International Business Times
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizza Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Metal Pieces
Home Run Inn of Woodbridge, Illinois, is recalling about 13,099 pounds of a certain frozen pizza product because they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials" or, more specifically, pieces of metal. The issue was discovered when the company informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service...
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
I tried Italian beef from 3 popular Chicago chains, and there's only one sandwich I'd order again
I compared the famous sandwich featured on "The Bear" at Midwestern staples Portillo's, Al's Beef, and Buona to see which had the best.
Chicago nonprofit passing out 8,000 school supply kits in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers packing thousands of boxes of school supplies to give out Wednesday for kids heading back to school.Back 2 School America, the Chicago nonprofit, is handing out 8,000 kits to underserved students at the Broadway Armory in Edgewater.But, it's not just about the items in the box. It's about making sure kids know they matter."The problem is not just that the kids aren't going to have the supplies, it's how they feel," CEO Mathew Kurtzman said. "They're not ready. They're not worthy of learning. So, by giving them the school supplies, we elevate their self esteem. They feel better about themselves. They're encouraged and ready to learn."Each box has about 30 school supplies for a student. There's also a special note of inspiration to encourage kids to try their best and have a great school year.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month
A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.5 Subvariant, Paxlovid and More
Which COVID variants are responsible for cases in the Chicago area and the U.S.?. The number of variants making up new cases has continued to decline as one omicron subvariant continues to grow its dominance. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID Variant...
Illinois Diner Dubbed One of America’s Best Vegan Restaurants
If you have a friend who lives a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, finding a place where everyone can agree on the food is a tough call. Where do you go? Meat eaters tend to stay away from places that specialize in vegan menus. It might be because they've never had...
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
More claims of mail 'check washing' connected to Chicago U.S. Post Office
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more people have come forward saying they too mailed checks from the 41st and Halsted Post Office, only to become fraud victims.They spoke to CBS 2's Tim McNicholas after seeing stories on a Canaryville Army veteran who had his check altered, uncovering a troubling pattern at that post office."It was white-washed," said Patricia McMullen, one of the victims of check fraud.McMullen and Judy Garrity were both victims."I was shocked," McMullen said. "I was so nervous.""I was actually laughing like, this can't be happening," Garrity recalled.They both dropped checks in a blue box outside the 41st and...
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
wgnradio.com
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
