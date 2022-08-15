CHICAGO (CBS)-- Volunteers packing thousands of boxes of school supplies to give out Wednesday for kids heading back to school.Back 2 School America, the Chicago nonprofit, is handing out 8,000 kits to underserved students at the Broadway Armory in Edgewater.But, it's not just about the items in the box. It's about making sure kids know they matter."The problem is not just that the kids aren't going to have the supplies, it's how they feel," CEO Mathew Kurtzman said. "They're not ready. They're not worthy of learning. So, by giving them the school supplies, we elevate their self esteem. They feel better about themselves. They're encouraged and ready to learn."Each box has about 30 school supplies for a student. There's also a special note of inspiration to encourage kids to try their best and have a great school year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO