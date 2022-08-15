ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California public schools to start offering free meals to all students

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

(KTXL) —All public schools in California will begin offering free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year. Although some school districts are already do so, funding from the state budget will allow schools statewide to do the same.

According to the California Department of Education, California will be the first state to implement the Universal Meals Program, which seeks to expand on the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The Universal Meals Program will provide a “nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch” for all students, regardless of their eligibility for free or reduced-price meals.

In the past, students qualified for free meals from their schools according to certain criteria, such as their parent’s income taxes, the ZIP code where the family resided, and the level of poverty in the school’s surrounding area.

In 2021, the state legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom approved one-time funds for public schools to expand their nutrition services and kitchen capacities to prepare for the introduction of the Universal Meals Program.

Schedule changes coming soon to DMV

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27. Beginning […]
Education
Politics
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
NC tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to approve temporary rules for the upcoming […]
