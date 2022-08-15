Read full article on original website
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
My North.com
Property Watch: Check Out Paradise Ranch Near Traverse City
If you’ve been searching for property near Traverse City, check out Paradise Ranch, a new residential development located just north of Kingsley. Multiple lots (2 to 5 acres) are still for sale, with beautiful hardwoods and rolling hills. The site is cleared and ready to build with a privately...
The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan
Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
fox2detroit.com
Northern Lights visible in Michigan Thursday
(FOX 2) - Northern Lights fans get ready, because Thursday is the best day to see the incredible display of greens and purples dance overhead in Michigan. While a mass ejection exploded from the sun's surface Tuesday, the energy it emitted won't show its true colors until Thursday night, when a strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to collide over the state's atmosphere.
06880danwoog.com
The View From Traverse City
Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 18-21
From celebrating the new Boardman Lake Loop in Traverse City to a rubber ducky race in Bellaire, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. August 18 | Old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
My North.com
Creative Shores: Find Inspiration at these 6 Local Spots
We found countless coastal spots in Northern Michigan that offer the perfect place to journal, paint or photograph—or simply let the muse arrive. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
WNEM
Major Boost to state train route
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
abc12.com
New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord
It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
Paula Red to Evercrisp: When Michigan apple varieties will be ready this fall
Fans of fall, mark your calendars: The predicted harvest dates for Michigan-grown apples have been announced for 2022. Kicking off the season, Paula Red — Michigan’s earliest apple variety — should be available as early as August 23. The season will then progress through September and October...
MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam
State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in Northern Michigan last week.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released its hunting and fishing app. The app was released ahead of the 2022 hunting season, in which online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers...
