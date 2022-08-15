The Norfolk Tides (51-60) lost to the Durham Bulls (63-49), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning when they had runners on first and third and executed a double steal. It was DJ Stewart who stole home, becoming the first Tide to do so since Patrick Dorrian did so on April 22 vs. Durham.

2 DAYS AGO