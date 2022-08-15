Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
Virginia State Parks update deer management program hunting guidelines
Managed deer hunts are key to handling the deer management program in Virginia State Parks. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt. What’s new this year is that reservations must be made online through the new State Parks reservation system. To...
Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues to grow in the Shenandoah Valley
Scott Gregory has been attending the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show presented by the Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral Society since he was a kid. Eight years old to be exact. “It helped cultivate my interest in geology,” he said. Now 50 years old, the event continues to be...
Augusta County: Authorities think missing Craigsville woman could be in Maryland
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen July 19, but was just reported missing on Thursday by a family member. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Amanda Nicole Kemp, 23, who is...
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
Six minutes with Chris Runion: Republican, progressive talking to, not at, each other
Gotta give Chris Runion credit. He spent a good six minutes with me last night at the Rockingham County Fair talking local stuff. People don’t do this kind of thing that often these days. Runion, a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, told me he is a...
Charlottesville casting director nominated for Emmy for work on Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’
Erica Arvold has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting for her work Hulu’s critically-acclaimed limited series “Dopesick.”. “Dopesick” takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.
Maryland man dies from injuries in Interstate 95 crash in Chesterfield County
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 just before Exit 63, Willis Road, on Sunday at 10:07 a.m. A 2012 GMC Cargo Van was traveling north when it overcorrected, lost control, and overturned. The driver, Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, 20, of Silver Spring, Md., died on...
Squirrels homer twice but comeback falls short in loss to Rumble Ponies
After facing a four-run deficit in the fifth inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled within a run but allowed two in the ninth inning and fell, 7-4, to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Thursday night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels (53-57, 13-28) totaled four of their seven hits for extra...
Norfolk Tides can’t keep up with Durham’s 12 hits in 8-3 loss
The Norfolk Tides (51-60) lost to the Durham Bulls (63-49), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning when they had runners on first and third and executed a double steal. It was DJ Stewart who stole home, becoming the first Tide to do so since Patrick Dorrian did so on April 22 vs. Durham.
Durham Bulls rally late to top Norfolk Tides
The Norfolk Tides (51-61) lost to the Durham Bulls (64-49), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk took the initial lead on an RBI groundout by Yusniel Diaz in the bottom of the first. The Tides would scratch across another in the bottom of the second on an RBI fielder’s choice by Gunnar Henderson to put the Tides up, 2-0.
The ‘Chris Hayes problem’: Maloney spells out Dems’ problems connecting with voters
Democrats have a problem connecting with working-class voters. Call it the “Chris Hayes problem.”. “I mean, listen, I don’t know — anything that comes out of Chris Hayes’s mouth,” was New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s answer to a New York Times editorial board question on the topic.
