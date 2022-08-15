Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions. This comes as staffing shortages continue to cause businesses to cut hours or close entirely. Thursday’s job fair is in Lyndonville at Bandstand Park. The fair is being hosted by NEK Workforce Partners and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont
On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
WCAX
Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
WCAX
New books for Vermont prison inmates
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People behind bars in Vermont are getting new reading material. It’s thanks to federal rescue plan money. More than $42,000 is being spent on books for the state’s six correctional facilities. The books range from fiction to nonfiction in a wide variety of topics.
WCAX
New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair
Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on...
mynbc5.com
With Vermont schools still experiencing a staffing shortage, one school gets creative
SWANTON, Vt. — With only two weeks left until Swanton Elementary's first day of school, they still have four positions to fill. One of them is a special educator, leading principal Chris Dodge to put out a plea for applicants on Twitter. In the tweet, Dodge said he will...
WCAX
New details on security breach at Vermont health center
WCAX
Vermont invests in fighting opioid epidemic as overdoses reach new high
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and health care officials gathered in Barre on Thursday to discuss the state’s newest investments in fighting the opioid epidemic in the Green Mountain State. According to the Department of Health, in 2021, Vermont saw the highest number of overdoses to...
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility
Under the agreement presented to the Public Utility Commission Wednesday, the semiconductor manufacturer would submit to Vermont environmental laws. The commission still has the final say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Conservation Law Foundation agrees to allow GlobalFoundries to create its own electric utility.
WCAX
Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety, violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a workforce crisis, Gov. Phil Scott has a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. The 10-point framework focuses on three core goals. The first is to reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity and...
Vermont state offices close for Bennington Battle Day
Tuesday marks Bennington Battle Day in Vermont. It's a state holiday, which means state government officers will be closed for the day.
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
WCAX
Green Mountain Power staffed, despite labor shortages nationwide
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed. Although more people are retiring recently, McClure says she doesn’t foresee any problems. When it comes to winter storms and power outages, she says they’re ready now.
