Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX

Job fair to be held in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions. This comes as staffing shortages continue to cause businesses to cut hours or close entirely. Thursday’s job fair is in Lyndonville at Bandstand Park. The fair is being hosted by NEK Workforce Partners and...
mychamplainvalley.com

Scott discusses plan to enhance public safety in Vermont

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott announced a new 10-point action plan that will aim to enhance public safety and reduce violence amid safety concerns throughout Vermont. Scott plans to address this framework in more depth in the coming weeks but he aims to reinforce the capacity of law enforcement and prioritize the reduction, prevention, and prosecution of violent crime.
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX

Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
WCAX

New books for Vermont prison inmates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People behind bars in Vermont are getting new reading material. It’s thanks to federal rescue plan money. More than $42,000 is being spent on books for the state’s six correctional facilities. The books range from fiction to nonfiction in a wide variety of topics.
WCAX

New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair

Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on...
WCAX

New details on security breach at Vermont health center

WCAX

Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
WCAX

Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety, violence prevention

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a workforce crisis, Gov. Phil Scott has a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. The 10-point framework focuses on three core goals. The first is to reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity and...
Addison Independent

Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont

Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WCAX

Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
WCAX

Green Mountain Power staffed, despite labor shortages nationwide

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed. Although more people are retiring recently, McClure says she doesn’t foresee any problems. When it comes to winter storms and power outages, she says they’re ready now.
