Dallas, TX

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle

Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
temple.edu

Higher ed must change or die

Originally published in Inside Higher Ed on Aug. 16, 2022. In 2011, then Nokia CEO Stephen Elop delivered a poignant and passionate memo to all of the company’s employees. There was no sugarcoating the overarching theme of the sincere but somber and grimly characterized 1,227-word message. Nokia was “standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc11.com

North Carolina parolee to be executed in Texas for 2006 killing of Dallas real estate agent

DALLAS (AP) -- A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole out of North Carolina when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia

Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WITF

Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
