Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Keller ISD Pulls Books From Libraries and Classrooms as Schools Face Book BacklashLarry LeaseKeller, TX
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Love it or hate it, Dîner en Blanc descends upon Philadelphia on Thursday night, and the secret location for the "chic picnic" finally has been revealed. The site for this year's event is ... drumroll, please ... Logan Circle!. Guests decked out in glamorous, all-white outfits began arriving at...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Philadelphia region tonight. Here's when to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thursday night clear skies may provide a rare heavenly sight for parts of the greater Philadelphia area. The Northern Lights aka the Aurora Borealis will be pushed south tonight from the polar region. Parts of the northern United States are in that viewing area. Likely areas around...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
temple.edu
Higher ed must change or die
Originally published in Inside Higher Ed on Aug. 16, 2022. In 2011, then Nokia CEO Stephen Elop delivered a poignant and passionate memo to all of the company’s employees. There was no sugarcoating the overarching theme of the sincere but somber and grimly characterized 1,227-word message. Nokia was “standing...
Perkasie-Based Bank Sells Investment Advisor Arm to New York Firm
The Perkasie-based bank struck a deal with a large New York firm.Image via iStock. A Bucks County bank has sold their investment arm to a New York firm for a hefty price. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent banking news in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
abc11.com
North Carolina parolee to be executed in Texas for 2006 killing of Dallas real estate agent
DALLAS (AP) -- A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole out of North Carolina when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
Only Pay A Nickel For Entry At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Geoffrey the Giraffe Resurrected! Toys R Us Bounces Back at Local Mall
Toys R Us, and corporate mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, are returning to the Willow Grove Mall's Macy's in time for the holiday season. After going bankrupt in 2017, Toys R Us is back in nearby Montgomery County as a store-within-a-store at Macy’s in Willow Grove Mall. Erin Arvedlund unwrapped the story in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.
Phillymag.com
A Tale of Two Flour-Obsessed Restaurants, Both Opening in South Philly This September
El Chingon and Taco Heart will soon open within walking distance of each other. An emphasis on flour unites them. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Like all good bakers, Juan Carlos Aparicio fusses endlessly over his buns. He’s constantly tweaking...
