Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Amy DeGise reiterates she isn’t resigning after facing opposition at Jersey City Council meeting
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise reiterated that she isn’t resigning after facing dozens of calls from residents to do so at last night’s over five-hour meeting. The meeting, the first since DeGise’s July 19th hit-and-run, saw a massive police presence and number tickets being handed out to all...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City council president says she regrets voting for dispensary owned by daughter
The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensaries resolutions, including one owned by Council President Joyce Watterman’s daughter, who said today that she regrets the error. “I realized after casting my vote for Resolution 22-621 that I had a conflict which should have compelled me to abstain on...
Paterson councilman claims ‘selective prosecution’ in seeking to get voter fraud charges dismissed
A lawyer for Alex Mendez seeking to get voter fraud charges against the councilman dismissed told a judge last week his client is the target of “selective prosecution.”. “The prosecution of Mr. Mendez is an example of selective prosecution,” said Paul Brickfield during a court hearing last Wednesday.
Jersey City residents call for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign
Several Jersey City residents called for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at a council meeting on Wednesday - a month after her viral hit-and-run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Globe
A primer on the political career of Tom DeGise
Tom DeGise wanted to be the mayor of Jersey City but wound up turning his consolation prize into a 20-year stay as the longest serving county executive in Hudson County history. DeGise started out in politics in 1973, helping his sister, Lois Shaw, win a city council seat in 1973.
New Jersey Globe
West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race
West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate | Opinion
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s plan to spend nearly $5 billion to widen the Turnpike leading to the Holland Tunnel is the single worst policy idea proposed in Hudson County this century — and instead of listening to the people of Jersey City, Gov. Murphy has pledged his support for this plan.
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Bureau of Securities assesses $450k penalty against Jersey City man who defrauded investors
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities assessed a $450,000 penalty against a Jersey City man who defrauded investors through his website and online trading school, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. “The bureau’s actions send a strong message to businesses and individuals who think that they can disregard New Jersey’s...
Dan Goldman becomes targeted front-runner in NY-10 after New York Times endorsement
Daniel Goldman received an endorsement from the New York Times, catapulting him to front-runner status. The test is whether the Times' endorsement will have enough influence to bring a candidate to the finish line. [ more › ]
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint, McCabe allege that Jersey City Medical Center violated ambulance transport deal
CarePoint Health and McCabe Ambulance Services filed a five-count lawsuit against the Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County Superior Court last week, alleging that their competitor violated an ambulance transport agreement reached in 2016. ” … Beginning in at least in 2019, JCMC began redirecting, diverting and/or steering EMS...
therealdeal.com
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Essex County Man Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Obstructing Justice while on Pre-Trial Release
NEWARK, N.J. – An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months...
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Comments / 0