Saint Louis, MO

Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was 55.

Jeff announced his diagnosis on The Rizzuto Show in March 2021 . He began chemotherapy the following week and continued as a show contributor and co-host while undergoing treatment.

On July 2, 2022, Juli Burton, Jeff’s wife, said he was taken to Missouri Baptist and received two blood transfusions and a platelet transfusion. Doctors were able to stabilize Jeff but determined the cancer had spread to his entire body.

Jeff came home for hospice care on Friday, July 8. Since then, the Burton family has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of love and support from Jeff’s friends, his coworkers, fans, and fellow broadcasters.

Jeff had been a fixture at concerts and events around town, most notably the Pointfest music festival. In October 2018, he released the children’s book “The Watering Hole.”

The station released a statement Monday afternoon confirming Jeff’s passing.

We’re devastated to share that today we lost our wonderful friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.

Everyone here at 105.7 The Point loved and admired Jeff for countless reasons…his kindness, his humor, his generosity…to just name a few. The Rizzuto Show and our entire team will be honoring Jeff in the coming months, but for now, we ask that you simply keep Jeff’s family in your thoughts and remember the man who contributed so much to our station and community.

We love you, Jeff!

You’ll always be a part of 105.7 The Point!

statement from 105.7 The Point

The station is accepting any cards, notes, and condolences for Jeff’s family. They can be mailed to KPNT directly and station management and staff will deliver them directly to the Burton family.

105.7 The Point (KPNT-FM)
Attention: We Love You Jeff
11647 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63141

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX 2

FOX 2

