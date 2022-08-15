Read full article on original website
Related
Knox County leaders to vote on agreement to fund internet access program with KUB fiber system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Aug. 22, the Knox County Commission will vote on whether to help fund a Knoxville Utilities Board program meant to make it easier for low-income households to have access to the internet. It's called the Student Internet Access Program and is being developed alongside KUB's...
wecoradio.com
Heraeus Precious Metals expands its recycling capabilities in Wartburg with new smelter part of major facility and technology expansion
Smelter to be powered exclusively by renewable energy; part of sustainability effort to be carbon-neutral by 2025. Heraeus Precious Metals, a leading provider of precious metals services and products, will further expand its recycling capabilities in the United States by building a state-of-the-art smelter in Wartburg, Tennessee, the site of its recycling facility.
WDEF
Oak Ridge debuts the fastest computer in the world
OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fastest supercomputer in the world is humming along right now in East Tennessee. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier on Wednesday. Federal officials along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were at the event today. They call Frontier’s debut as the...
Applications for many KCDC communities paused for around 2 months due to a software change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People hoping to live in affordable housing run by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation may not be able to submit new applications for around two months. A spokesperson said the delay was because of a software change at KCDC. He said the housing authority is moving away...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
Owner of Greyhound bus stop gas station terminates deal, starting in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of the gas station that Greyhound uses as a bus stop said he no longer wants to work with the bus company and terminated his agreement with them. He said after October 6, 2022, Greyhound buses will no longer be allowed to stop at...
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
Retail shops, restaurants and apartments to be built in Alcoa business park, opening in early 2024
ALCOA, Tenn — A business park in Alcoa may soon see construction trucks and crews working after a Nashville-based developer announced plans to build a "mixed-use residential development project." Ramson Capital said they would spend up to $80 million on the project, according to the Industrial Development Board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
ORNL using advanced technologies to prevent wildfires and predict where they may spread
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are hoping that by using advanced technology, they may be able to tell when a wildfire has a chance of starting and prevent it before it spreads. They said Monday that researchers were using sensors, drones and machine learning...
Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
WBIR
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Growth' | The future of Knoxville's bike lanes, greenways, and sidewalks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sidewalks could soon be in your neighborhood. But first, the city just needs to find a way to fund it. The Knoxville City Council held a workshop on Thursday to talk about the future of the city's bike lanes, greenways, and sidewalks. There are a lot of projects in the works, like the bike lanes on Liberty Street and East Hill Avenue, the Third Creek Greenway extension connecting to Victor Ashe Park, and the new sidewalks on Atlantic Avenue.
100s of jobs open as Gatlinburg employers work to attract workers
Gatlinburg is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and hosts millions of tourists every year. The city is thriving economically and the cost of living is 13% below the national average, but Gatlinburg also has a problem: hundreds of job vacancies.
Electric bike rentals are coming to downtown Knoxville, UT campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric bike shares are coming to Knoxville!. Another electronic scooter vendor, Bird, has been selected to begin operating downtown and on UT's campus. Bird joins LINK as the second electric scooter vendor in Knoxville. Only electric scooters from LINK and Bird are currently available to rent...
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
newstalk941.com
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 2