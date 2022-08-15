ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

wecoradio.com

Heraeus Precious Metals expands its recycling capabilities in Wartburg with new smelter part of major facility and technology expansion

Smelter to be powered exclusively by renewable energy; part of sustainability effort to be carbon-neutral by 2025. Heraeus Precious Metals, a leading provider of precious metals services and products, will further expand its recycling capabilities in the United States by building a state-of-the-art smelter in Wartburg, Tennessee, the site of its recycling facility.
WARTBURG, TN
WDEF

Oak Ridge debuts the fastest computer in the world

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The fastest supercomputer in the world is humming along right now in East Tennessee. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier on Wednesday. Federal officials along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were at the event today. They call Frontier’s debut as the...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Lenoir City, TN
Lenoir City, TN
WBIR

Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms. The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'Growth' | The future of Knoxville's bike lanes, greenways, and sidewalks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sidewalks could soon be in your neighborhood. But first, the city just needs to find a way to fund it. The Knoxville City Council held a workshop on Thursday to talk about the future of the city's bike lanes, greenways, and sidewalks. There are a lot of projects in the works, like the bike lanes on Liberty Street and East Hill Avenue, the Third Creek Greenway extension connecting to Victor Ashe Park, and the new sidewalks on Atlantic Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Electric bike rentals are coming to downtown Knoxville, UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric bike shares are coming to Knoxville!. Another electronic scooter vendor, Bird, has been selected to begin operating downtown and on UT's campus. Bird joins LINK as the second electric scooter vendor in Knoxville. Only electric scooters from LINK and Bird are currently available to rent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County

State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

