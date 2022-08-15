Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Prominent Cardano Developer Says Testnet Is "Catastrophically Broken"
In a recent Twitter thread, Adam Dean, one of the most prominent Cardano developers, has warned that the blockchain’s testnet is “catastrophically” broken due to a recently discovered bug. Version 1.35.2, which was supposed to be used for the upcoming Vasil hard fork, contained a critical bug...
u.today
Unizen CeDeFi Ecosystem Appoints Blockchain Veteran Michael Healy as CSO
Unizen, a multi-product ecosystem that attempts to meld the instruments of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges (CEXes and DEXes), shares the details of the latest addition to its Board of Directors. Unizen team welcomes new CSO Michael Healy. According to the statement shared by Unizen CEO Sean Noga, the platform...
u.today
Cardano's IOG Reveals Game-Changing Innovation for PoW Blockchains
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano's Vasil Fork: How Close Is Network to Major Upgrade?
According to data provided by Cardano-related staking statistics website PoolTool, 14% of the network is currently ready for the upcoming Vasil hard fork after upgrading nodes to the latest version. It remains unclear when the upgrade will actually take place after numerous delays. As reported by U.Today, Input Output CEO...
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Scores Another Partnership Ahead of Launch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.
u.today
SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
SHIB Inches Toward Massive Breakout, SEC Accuses Ripple of Adopting Inconsistent Arguments, Snoop Dogg’s Son Joins Cardano NFT Project: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Despite having a massive run on the market and significantly increasing in value, Shiba Inu is now actively battling with a strong resistance level, trying to break the 200-day moving average resistance for the last couple of days. Unfortunately, the meme coin failed to do that and reversed back below $0.000016. Additionally, the 200-day moving average correlates with the 50-week moving average on a longer timeframe, which makes the $0.000016 threshold even harder to break through. If Shiba Inu succeeds, the most likely scenario will be moving toward the next resistance on the chart, located almost 35% above the current price level. At the moment of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000014.
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers
In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
u.today
Cardano Native NMKR Achieves First Listing on Major Crypto Exchange
As has already become known, NMKR (formerly NFT-Maker) received its first listing on a big centralized crypto exchange, Bitrue. NMKR, built on Cardano blockchain, is focused on creating a multi-chain NFT ecosystem with all the necessary tools, which on the one hand would be accessible and understandable to industry newcomers, and on the other hand would provide everything needed by already more experienced NFT creators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Ripple Launches New ODL Corridor in Key Market via New Partnership
Ripple, a leading provider of enterprise crypto and blockchain solutions, announced the launch of a new On-Demand Liquidity corridor with Brazil's Travelex Bank. The bank, approved and licensed by the Central Bank of Brazil, will be the first such institution in Latin America to use RippleNet technology. Bom dia! Brazil...
u.today
776 Million Dogecoin Moved by Anons, 1/3 Goes to Binance: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared a Shiba Inu chart on TradingView, adding that the meme crypto is “in a bull trend now.” He also pointed out that SHIB has successfully completed the inverted H&S pattern, which is a direct signal for a reversal. Another reason to believe that SHIB has indeed entered a bullish cycle is the 25% thrust, which shows the bullishness of investors who are ready to support the token’s rally in case of a successful further breakout. According to Brandt's analysis, Shiba Inu has reached its bottom and has no other path but up, and from a technical standpoint, the analysis is more than accurate; the coin has been demonstrating multiple signs of reaching a local bottom after the assets entered a prolonged consolidation cycle that lasted more than 90 days.
u.today
Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Founder Urges Stake Pool Operators to Upgrade Nodes
In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson urged stake pool operators to upgrade their nodes to version 1.35.3 in order to get ready for the upcoming Vasil era. Earlier this week, announced the release of the latest version, which fixes several important issues with previous versions while also providing command-line interface enhancements.
u.today
World of Web3 (WOW) Summit Returns for its 3rd Global Edition in Europe
Find out an in depth overview of the industries implementing blockchain, and build a business the market needs!. Following the success of WOW Summit Dubai – WOW heads to Europe for an all inclusive conference with the biggest names in the industry from around the globe. WOW welcomes Web3 enthusiasts, industry leaders, artists and tech specialists across the world to participate in one of the most controversial yet urgent discussions of the year. WOW Summit emerged a while ago, but quickly became the leading C-Suite B2B gathering in the world of Web3 tech. The event is a must-attend for those who are planning or doing business with NFT and digital assets.
u.today
Ripple Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine. The company linked to the XRP cryptocurrency is in 2,456th place on this year's list after growing 236% within a year. As reported by U.Today, Ripple was in 123rd place back...
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Comments / 0