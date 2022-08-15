Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Despite having a massive run on the market and significantly increasing in value, Shiba Inu is now actively battling with a strong resistance level, trying to break the 200-day moving average resistance for the last couple of days. Unfortunately, the meme coin failed to do that and reversed back below $0.000016. Additionally, the 200-day moving average correlates with the 50-week moving average on a longer timeframe, which makes the $0.000016 threshold even harder to break through. If Shiba Inu succeeds, the most likely scenario will be moving toward the next resistance on the chart, located almost 35% above the current price level. At the moment of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000014.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO