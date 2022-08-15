Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Noem increases pay for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
Fox11online.com
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KEVN
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
dakotanewsnow.com
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion and want voters to make the rules
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - In a July 2022 statewide poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, a majority of registered voters opposed a total ban on abortion in the state and an even stronger majority supported holding a referendum in which voters, not lawmakers, would decide on future laws regarding the procedure.
sdpb.org
New report says some Native American education standards could violate governor's executive order | Aug 16
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The Department of Education is releasing draft social studies standards for South Dakota’s...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Governor’s Push To Block Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Slammed In Campaign Ad
A top South Dakota lawmaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is taking incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to task over her opposition to marijuana legalization and the role her administration played in overturning a voter-approved cannabis initiative last year. With another statewide legalization proposal set to appear on the ballot this...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
kelo.com
South Dakota businesses suffer from supply chain issues.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterby.com says 44.2% of businesses in South Dakota are experiencing domestic supplier delays, and 22.8% are seeing delays in delivery or shipping to their customers. The disruptions in the supply chain have affected every industry across the country, but manufacturing,...
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Campaigned for Laxalt in Nevada Saturday; Diehl Wipes Kristi-Corey Boston Pic
Kristi Noem continued over the weekend to neglect her South Dakota duties in favor of campaigning across the country. After flying out of Spearfish Wednesday morning on billionaire Ernie Boch Jr’s jet to spend two nights in Massachusetts campaigning for Geoff Diehl, then flying Boch Aviation to a GOP fundraiser in Alabama on Friday, Noem joined Ted Cruz, Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, and a number of other election deniers at a Republican event called the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada:
KELOLAND TV
Property-tax changes start in SD Dept. of Revenue
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue is trying to provide property owners an opportunity to better understand how buildings and lands are assessed for taxes and what the tax levies are. State Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell went before the Legislature’s Ag Land Assessment Task Force...
ktoe.com
Republican candidate Jensen on what he’d do as governor if nurses go on strike
Republican candidate Scott Jensen says if he were governor, he would call leaders of the nurses union and the hospitals and ask, how can he help to avert a strike at hospitals in Duluth-Superior and the Twin Cities. But if nurses did walk out, would Jensen use emergency powers to make sure hospitals remain open?
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology. The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the...
