Education

KELOLAND TV

Noem increases pay for correctional officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness

KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
ABERDEEN, SD
KEVN

South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Person
Kristi Noem
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

South Dakota businesses suffer from supply chain issues.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterby.com says 44.2% of businesses in South Dakota are experiencing domestic supplier delays, and 22.8% are seeing delays in delivery or shipping to their customers. The disruptions in the supply chain have affected every industry across the country, but manufacturing,...
ECONOMY
Mix 97-3

Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US

It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
MITCHELL, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom

80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Campaigned for Laxalt in Nevada Saturday; Diehl Wipes Kristi-Corey Boston Pic

Kristi Noem continued over the weekend to neglect her South Dakota duties in favor of campaigning across the country. After flying out of Spearfish Wednesday morning on billionaire Ernie Boch Jr’s jet to spend two nights in Massachusetts campaigning for Geoff Diehl, then flying Boch Aviation to a GOP fundraiser in Alabama on Friday, Noem joined Ted Cruz, Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, and a number of other election deniers at a Republican event called the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada:
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KELOLAND TV

Property-tax changes start in SD Dept. of Revenue

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue is trying to provide property owners an opportunity to better understand how buildings and lands are assessed for taxes and what the tax levies are. State Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell went before the Legislature’s Ag Land Assessment Task Force...
AGRICULTURE
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakotafest brings new farming technology to South Dakota growers

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakotas biggest industry so exhibitors from around the country are gathered in Mitchell to help show off the latest in farming technology. The event is not just for farmers as anyone can come out to Dakotafest to learn more about the...
MITCHELL, SD

